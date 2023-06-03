Special Liveries for the Official WorldSBK and MotoGP Teams

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team is ready to compete in the race weekend of the Emilia-Romagna Round of the WorldSBK Championship with a special livery that brings back the historic Giallo Ducati

Giallo Ducati will also be the protagonist in MotoGP at the San Marino and the Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, coloring the fairings of the official Desmosedici GP bikes of the Ducati Lenovo Team

Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati: “Ducati has an extraordinary history of which its passionate fans are extremely proud. The yellow color is an important part of this and we have chosen to celebrate it through a contemporary livery full of energy”

Misano Adriatico, Rimini (Italy), June 3, 2023 – Ducati pays tribute to its history in the world of racing by announcing that both the official WorldSBK (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team) and MotoGP (Ducati Lenovo Team) teams will compete in the Misano rounds of their respective World Championships with a special livery characterized by the return of Giallo Ducati color.

During a press conference held at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, the project was introduced. Centro Stile Ducati Director Andrea Ferraresi and Italian designer Aldo Drudi, who created the special livery, participated in the event. The unveiling for the fans occurred just before the start of Race-1 of the Italian WorldSBK round. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team opened the garage door, and the official riders, World Champion Alvaro Bautista and teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, rode their respective Panigale V4 R bikes in Giallo Ducati in their matching race suits.

Yellow holds significant historical significance in the legacy of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer. The earliest instances of sport motorcycles donning this color can be traced back to the 1970s, with examples like the 750 Sport and 750 SS Desmo of the Spaggiari team. However, it was during the 1990s that Giallo Ducati, the specific shade inspiring this livery, gained immense popularity in both racing and series production. Notable models showcasing Giallo Ducati include the Ducati 748, which propelled Paolo Casoli to victory in the 1997 Supersport World Series. Furthermore, the iconic 916, 996, 749, 999 and along with various other models in the Ducati lineup, have also featured this vibrant hue.

“Ducati has an extraordinary history of which its passionate fans are extremely proud. The yellow color is an important part of this and we have chosen to celebrate it through a contemporary livery full of energy. – declared Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Centro Stile Director – Color is an essential ingredient for brand recognition and a fundamental element for all Ducatisti. Ducati is Red, but Yellow also belongs to us and at the same time has an important tradition in Italian motorsport. Giallo Ducati reflects important aspects of our identity, such as energy, enthusiasm and audacity and is a really nice tribute to our sporting history in the year in which we race as World Champions in the two most important motorcycle championships”.

From a chromatic point of view, the livery of the Panigale V4 R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team has been designed starting from the original graphic base. Giallo Ducati becomes the dominant color of the bike and is crossed by black, grey and white blocks and lines, creating a combination that celebrates the sporting history of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer, while giving Giallo Ducati a modern identity.