Speedy 2024 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series at Warrior Sprint in Semora North Carolina

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong finished third on the Pro 1 Class podium and fourth overall in Round 3 of the 2024 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series at the Warrior Sprint in Semora, North Carolina, as teammate Korie Steed finished P2 in the Pro Women Class.
DeLong was third in the Pro 1 Class after Day 1 and then dropped to P4 on Day 2, which still placed him P3 for the weekend on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350. In terms of the overall classification, he went 3-5 for the weekend and is determined to keep sharpening his craft in the Sprint events.
“This weekend was okay for me and the result was good in the end,”DeLong said.“These things are tough, but they’re something I have to learn and get used to. We will keep working to improve from here, especially in the Enduro Tests. I rode really well in the Cross Test, felt decent there, so that’s definitely something to build upon.”
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Pro Women Class entry Steede also landed a podium result at the Warrior Sprint, positioned second on both Saturday and Sunday to stand second overall for the weekend on her Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 250.
“Saturday we made huge strides with speed,”Steede commented.“It definitely showed in the results. Then today, I definitely struggled a little bit, but all-in-all it was a really good weekend for me. Coming from the first Sprint, we’ve made huge strides and I’m feeling better every weekend. I had a pretty big get-off in the last enduro test, but other than that it was a really good weekend.”
Pro 1 Class Results
1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
2. Liam Draper (Yamaha) 3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Women’s Pro Class Results
1. Brandy Richards (KTM) 2. Korie Steed – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
3. Ava Silvestri (GASGAS)
Upcoming Offroad Races – April 2024
4/7: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 4
4/7: National Enduro Series – Round 2
4/7: National Hare & Hound Championship – Round 3
4/14: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 5
4/21: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 4
4/21: National Hare & Hound Championship – Round 4
4/28: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 6
4/28: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 5
4/28: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 3
