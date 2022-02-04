Start of a new 2022 MotoGP season just around the corner

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 4.

With the start of a new MotoGP season just around the corner, preparations are well underway for Team Suzuki Ecstar as they prepare to tackle 2022 with Joan Mir and Alex Rins.

With a new look GSX-RR, which is upgraded not only on the surface but also under the fairings, the entire team are highly motivated and eager for trophies. 2021 may have been a tough challenge, but with their constant strive for success, the squad managed to close the year with Mir in the Top 3 and the goal for this year is simple: Podiums, prizes and points.

Suzuki’s Spaniards will put the new GSX-RR through its paces at the forthcoming Sepang Test and early feedback has given both riders a boost as it suggests a well-rounded bike with improved competitiveness.

Both Mir and Rins have had a promising and successful off-season, balancing time out with hard training and track laps. After Mir finished 3rd in the championship last year, his goal for 2022 is clear: Fighting for the top spot. Rins is aiming to add more consistency to his undoubtable speed and powerful performances.

The 2022 GSX-RR boasts a brand new paint scheme with the black flashes adding attitude to the slick, and now familiar, blue and silver. And an updated logo, a combination of retro and modern Suzuki stylings, can also be found on the bike, clothes, leathers, and team trucks.

Tying all this together is a fresh hashtag and slogan for the 2022 season; #GearingUp. This new phrase is designed to inspire fans to join the team in gearing up for an exciting year ahead, but also to show the intentions of the team – an improvement in performance and the idea of pushing everything up one gear compared with 2021.

Pre-season testing will take place on February 5th and 6th at Sepang International Circuit, followed by three days at Mandalika Circuit in Indonesia – the paddock’s first visit – from February 11th to 13th. The MotoGP™ season will then begin with the first race in Qatar on March 6th.

The 2022 season will be a tough challenge for everyone as the world is still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the paddock personnel are also facing the longest championship ever with 21 races in the calendar and the debut of some new circuits such as Indonesia and Finland.

Joan Mir:

“I took some time during the winter to relax and shut off after a tricky 2021 season. I was happy to finish 3rd in the championship but I’m hungry for more, and it was important to reset so that I could focus 100% on achieving my maximum. My pre-season training has gone well and I’m feeling fit and ready to attack. I’m looking forward to getting back on my bike, the tests that took place at the end of last year showed an improved performance that I’m happy with, so now it’s time to show the new livery and put more laps in ahead of the season start in around one month’s time.”

Alex Rins:

“The new GSX-RR looks amazing, and it also performs well! I’m really happy to be nearing the start of a new season. I’ve done a lot of training during the break, not only in the gym but also on my GSX-R1000R street bike. However, nothing compares to our race bike at the circuits. It’s nice to reunite with the team, we are all focused on the same goal and I trust in them, we’ve all shown that we’re ready to achieve great things. The test days will be important, but we can’t wait for the first race in Qatar!”

Shinichi Sahara – Team Suzuki Ecstar Project Leader and Team Director:

“The off-season has been a very busy one with a lot of hard work, both in Europe and in Japan. Everybody has been putting in a huge effort to prepare for a new season where we hope to be more competitive. We have a lot of trust in our project, and in our two riders, and we are keen to get started – not only in testing but racing. Our GSX-RR looks impressive and with support from our key sponsors, fans and team members we want to put it on the top step as soon as possible. During the last test in Jerez we saw great potential in the new components, and the feedback from our test rider Sylvain Guintoli as well as Joan and Alex, was pretty positive. Because of this we started the winter break with some nice vibes and in good spirits. Let’s see what we can show in this exciting new season.”

Ken Kawauchi – Team Suzuki Ecstar Technical Manager:

“I must start by thanking the entire team and factory for the work they’ve done during this short winter break. Our 2021 machine was balanced and competitive, but it was important to take a big step forward in 2022 to meet our goals. As we’ve seen, MotoGP is incredibly close with many fast riders and teams, and we want to secure our place on the podium. The 2022 GSX-RR has a similar base to last year’s bike but with a few crucial updates, especially in the area of engine performance. We wanted to maintain the manageability of our bike, which has always been strong in cornering and stability, while improving the power delivery. With help from all the engineers in Japan and Europe we feel we’ve achieved this, so now it’s time to test it on track with our riders.”