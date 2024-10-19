Stefano Manzi to race new R9 with Pata Yamaha in WorldSBK

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to confirm Stefano Manzi will continue with the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing team in the 2025 FIM Supersport World Championship, campaigning the all-new Yamaha R9.

Manzi currently sits second in the 2024 Supersport World Championship after a stellar year on the R6. A stunning win in Race 2 at Estoril kept his title hopes alive and the Italian rider heads to Jerez as one of only two riders who can win the 2024 WorldSSP crown. Needing to win both of this weekend’s races to retain his chance for the title, Manzi and the whole Pata Yamaha Ten Kate team have their eyes set on victory.

Having moved to WorldSSP from the Grand Prix paddock in 2022, Manzi first joined Yamaha for the 2023 season where he instantly gelled with the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate R6. Four race victories and a further 13 podium finishes saw Manzi narrowly miss out on the 2023 title. 2024 has seen a similar story, with three wins to date with an additional 14 podium finishes so far. The 25-year-old has shown impressive consistency in 2024, as shown by his current run of form, which has seen him miss the podium only once in the last 12 races.

Manzi will spearhead Yamaha’s 2025 WorldSSP title attack, remaining with the most successful WorldSSP team in history, as a new era begins with the introduction of the three-cylinder R9 as Yamaha’s Next Generation Supersport challenger.

Yamaha Motor Europe Motorsport Research & Development have been developing the R9 as a WorldSSP race package at their base in Italy over the last year with significant input and support from Japan.

Manzi will get a first taste of the R9 WorldSSP in a shakedown test at Cremona next month, alongside the remainder of Yamaha’s 2025 WorldSSP line-up which will be confirmed in due course.

Stefano Manzi

“I am super happy to sign for another year with Yamaha Motor Europe and Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing. I trust a lot in this new project, these last two years have been amazing. We started working together last year and it has been great working with a manufacturer like Yamaha. We have shown that we are super strong and consistent over the last two years, so I am hopeful for the new project. We start testing in November with the new bike, and I am hopeful that we can not only repeat the strength of the last two years but hopefully a be able to make another step. My relationship with Yamaha and the team is strong, this renewal was not complicated – we didn’t really have to discuss it! I am really excited to get the new season started, but now we have to focus on this weekend to finish 2024 well before we start again.”

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing and Research & Development Manager

“Considering his results over the last two years, retaining the services of Stefano Manzi as we progress towards a new era for Yamaha with the R9 in WorldSSP was our main target. He has led our effort in the Supersport category admirably over the last two seasons, often impressing us with not just his ability to win, but his consistency too, both in pace and results. His talent is clear, and the pairing of Manzi and the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing team is a winning combination, something we are confident will continue with the new R9.”

Kervin Bos, Team Principal, Pata Yamaha Ten Kate

“We are very happy that Manzi will remain with Pata Yamaha Ten Kate for 2025, riding the new Yamaha R9. Stefano is a very intelligent rider and it is a big pleasure to work with him. In the first year we worked well, finished second after fighting for the title, in the second year we again have been fighting for the title. Next year, the R9 looks like a very promising project, so together with Stefano Manzi on the bike we have the ultimate package available. We are looking forward to seeing what 2025 brings.”