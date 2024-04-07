Strong and consistent start to 2024 MXGP World Championship Sardinia

Vlaanderen Charges to Seventh in Sardinia

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen maintained his strong and consistent start to the 2024 MXGP World Championship with seventh overall at round three of the series in Riola Sardo, Sardinia.

A strong start in race one set Vlaanderen up for a positive result at the same venue in which he secured his debut MXGP victory in 2022. Making multiple passes on lap one moved the South African up to fourth where he remained until lap four when he was demoted by Jeffrey Herlings. A small crash a few laps later halted what looked set to be a solid result, with the Yamaha YZ450FM rider ultimately claiming seventh.

Lining up for race two with a clear strategy, Vlaanderen focused on delivering consistent laps and keeping any mistakes to a minimum. Able to execute his pre-race plan, the 27-year-old finished sixth for seventh overall and now moves up to seventh in the championship standings.

Joining the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team for the MXGP of Sardegna was reigning FIM Sand Races World Cup Champion, Todd Kellett. No stranger to racing on sand, the Brit improved upon his race one 21st to score points in race two with his 16th place finish.

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship now heads to back to mainland Europe and to Pietramurata in Italy for the MXGP of Trentino on April 13th and 14th.

Click here for all the results from the MXGP of Sardegna.

Calvin Vlaanderen

7th MXGP of Sardegna, 29-points

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 90-points

“I’m a little disappointed about my weekend. I always come here with high expectations after winning here in the past. I knew it wouldn’t be easy, especially as the track was really rough and the weather was really hot, but it was the same for everyone out there. It was a pity about my crash in race one as it pushed me back a lot and I lost my rhythm. For race two, I just wanted to hit my marks and ride consistent laps and that’s what I did. I’m scoring good points every weekend and that’s really important so now it’s on to Trentino next weekend.”

Todd Kellett

19th MXGP of Sardegna, 5-points

23rd MXGP Championship Standings, 5-points

“It’s been an incredible experience here in Sardinia. Firstly, I just want to say a massive thanks to the whole team for this opportunity. Over the last two weeks I’ve put in a lot of hard work, and it paid off in race two. It was a little bit frustrating to crash in both races today, but overall, it’s been a really good weekend.”