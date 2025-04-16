Strong Start for Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team at Carta Rallye

The Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team, in partnership with Riders for Health (powered by Two Wheels for Life), kicked off the Carte Rallye in Morocco in some style on Stage 1, with Alessandro Botturi finishing third overall and Gautier Paulin, who was riding his first ever rally raid stage, fourth, as well as securing a 1-2 in class for the new Ténéré 700 Rally GYTR on debut.

After technical checks and scrutineering were completed at Plage Blanche on the east coast of Morocco, it was time for the ninth edition of Carta Rallye to begin. Facing the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team on the opening day of action was a short liaison to the start on the beachfront before the 306 km special stage that served as the perfect appetiser for what the rally has to offer. Fast rocky trails, soft sand, and an introduction to the infamous Saharan dunes featured, while the stage also included a 67 km transfer before a 114 km liaison to the bivouac in Icht, bringing the day’s total to 492 km.

Botturi showed all of his legendary perseverance and experience in producing a superb ride despite only arriving at the bivouac at 6 a.m. that morning, following on from racing in the Italian Motorally Championship at the weekend. Adding to the drama of the day was a series of time penalties that affected nearly every competitor due to an issue at refuelling. This meant they had time taken off, not added to, their overall stage time, leading to confusion with the results at the end of the day.

Undeterred by all of this, the 49-year-old Italian, who was not at 100% simply due to the fatigue of racing and travelling, powered through to claim third overall with a penalty-adjusted time of three hours, 44 minutes and 58 seconds, one minute and 43 seconds behind the pace of the winner.

 

 

For Paulin, it was his first ever stage in a rally raid event, and despite focusing on using the Carta Rallye as a stepping stone to help him develop his navigational skills and the new bike, the legendary motocross rider did not disappoint. Competing on the official race bike as a guest of the Ténéré Spirit Experience (TSE), the Frenchman enjoyed a superb debut. After a solid start to the stage, he rode with his teammate Botturi at times, impressing everyone to finish in second initially before the swathe of penalties saw him demoted to fourth with a time of three hours, 47 minutes, and 57 seconds. It may not have been the result he wanted or deserved, but it was a strong start to a rally raid career already showing great promise.

It was not just Paulin who was starting a new adventure in rally raid, as the new Ténéré 700 Rally GYTR also made its racing debut. Showcasing its potential on just the opening day, it not only conquered some of the harshest terrain on the planet but also held its own against the 450cc single-cylinder prototype machines.

Adding to the success of the Ténéré, TSE riders Nicolas Charlier, who is coming off the back of a very strong performance at the Africa Eco Race that included a stage win, finished in sixth overall, with Bertrand Gavard in eighth, and Kevin Gallas in 11th, completing a top five lockout for Yamaha in the “Over 450cc” class.

Stage 2 of the 2025 Carta Rallye consists of a 4km liaison from Icht to the start of a 390 km special that features a 93 km transfer before a 6 km liaison to the bivouac in M’Hamid. It starts with fast open trails, becoming trickier as it ventures into the dunes before competitors race across the dry riverbed of Oued Draa to the end of the special.

Stage 1 Results

Alessandro Botturi
Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team
“I am happy with how the first stage went despite feeling very tired. I only arrived at the bivouac at 6 am this morning after travelling from an Italian Motorally Championship event at the weekend, which did not make things easy. The last thing you want to do is start a rally tired, but I am confident now that we have got through today, I can recover and attack the stages as usual. The new bike was very impressive, and Gautier did a great job, too, so it has been a strong start to the rally for the team, and I think we will only get better as it goes on.”

Gautier Paulin
Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team
“Today went really well. It was my first-ever rally raid experience, and I really enjoyed it. Today’s stage was pretty epic, as it had a bit of everything, and the landscape was incredible; plus, it was a long stage, so it was a baptism of fire, but I loved it. I am still learning how to navigate with a roadbook and stay patient, which is key in rally raid, but I feel great technically, and the new bike is amazing. The engine and chassis give you so much confidence, and considering this was its racing debut, we are really happy with the development of the bike. I am looking forward to the second stage already.”

Marc Bourgeois
Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team – Team Manager
“I am delighted with the first day here. Gautier and the new Ténéré 700 Rally GYTR were making their racing debuts, which could not have gone much better. I want to say a special thank you to Alessandro; it was not easy to arrive at 6 am at the bivouac and immediately head out on stage, but not only did he manage it, but he finished in third, which is incredible. Gautier was superb, considering it was his first-ever rally raid stage. Learning to navigate with a roadbook and getting used to the demands of rally raid takes time, but he is showing great patience and we are excited about his potential. The new bike did not miss a beat, and it was amazing for Alessandro and Gautier to secure a one-two in class on its debut. The team also did a superb job, and we are raring to go for Stage 2.”

