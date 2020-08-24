SUMMERSLAM WIN FOR DELONG AT GRASSMAN NATIONAL ENDURO

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Craig DeLong continues to prove himself as a serious contender in the NE Pro2 Championship as he put forth a flawless performance to secure his second win of the season at Round 5 of the AMA National Enduro Series in Grassman, Ohio.

Despite missing the opening round of the series, the Pennsylvania native continues to chip away at the championship points lead where he sits well within striking distance in second overall. DeLong was a man on a mission from the word go on Sunday as he claimed five of the six wins to ultimately secure the class win by almost a minute and 20 seconds.

Craig DeLong: “I started off well, didn’t make any mistakes all day and just rode solid. I knew that if I stayed off the ground and kept the bike upright, it was going to be good and that’s pretty much what I did all day. I tried to ride consistent – going fast where I could and slowing down where I had to. I’m happy to win five of six tests and get the momentum back in my court.”

Next Race: Round 6 – Lead Belt National – September 20, 2020

Grassman National Enduro Results

NE Pro2 Results

1. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

2. Cody Barnes (BET)

3. Mike McGinnis (KTM)

NE Pro2 Championship Standings

1. Cody Barnes – 130 points

2. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team – 106 points

3. Vincent Smith – 81 points