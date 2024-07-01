Suzuki upgrades summer offer with 4.9% APR over four years

Suzuki has upgraded its summer sales offer and is now offering 4.9% APR representative finance on more than 21 models over four years, with customers able to choose either a PCP or HP deal, all with no deposit required. In addition, until 30 September, customers can also benefit from free side cases on selected models.

The brand new GSX-S1000GX is included, and on a four-year PCP deal, with a £3,463.57 deposit or trade-in, it can be had for just £129 per month. Also included is the new-for-2024 GSX-8R and its award-winning sibling, the GSX-8S, the GSX-S1000GT, GSX-S1000, GSX-S950, and the Katana.

The Hayabusa – including the 25th anniversary special edition – is also part of the offer, and from the V-Strom stable the 1050, 1050DE, 800RE, and 800DE are also featured, including the Tour variants of each, which add full aluminium luggage as standard.

Buyers of the DE models can also enjoy free side cases, as can buyers of the GSX-S1000 GX and GT.

Suzuki is also reducing the cost of its GSX-S and GSX-R125s by £500, meaning new riders or those looking to easily carve through city traffic on the commute can get S125 for just £3,999, or the R125 for £4,199.

Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, Jonathan Martin, commented, “We’re making it as affordable as possible for riders to put a new Suzuki on the road this summer. At a time of higher costs of living, we’re working hard to provide a lower APR and, in turn, lower monthly repayments on almost every model in our range, including the models that are new for this year.”