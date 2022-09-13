Taken out by another rider upsets Suzuki BSB Snetterton

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 12.

Christian Iddon: GSX-R1000R – 4-DNF-DNF

Danny Kent: GSX-R1000R – 10-DNF-12

Christian Iddon’ s pole position and his fourth place finish in the sprint race marked the highs of what was an up and down weekend for the Buildbase Suzuki team at Snetterton, and round eight of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

In Friday’s mixed conditions Iddon topped FP1 and then qualified on pole in a wet Q2. He was able to remain competitive in the dry, and despite missing out on the podium in Saturday’s sprint race, he was still able to take his best result of the season, finishing fourth.

Unfortunately he retired from Sunday’s first race with a brake issue before being taken out by another rider on the opening lap of race three.

Christian Iddon:

“I should be happier after taking our best result of the season this weekend but Sunday was really disappointing, and I actually think we could have had a podium in race one but I had no rear brake for pretty much the whole race, which is obviously really important not just for slowing down but controlling wheelies, with the electronic regulations in BSB. But it would have been really nice to have followed pole position up with a podium and a trophy. Sunday was a disaster; I had a front brake issue which meant I had to pull in and then didn’t get to finish a lap of race three. It’s a shame because I think we had good pace and could have had two top eights, maybe two top sixes, it could have been a really solid weekend, built some momentum, but it just didn’t happen for us.”

Danny Kent also had a mixed weekend. He was well inside the top 10 in FP3 and made it through to Q2, but he suffered a mechanical issue early in the session. Despite the setback, he was able to make progress through the field in the sprint race, finishing 10th.

In race two he crashed out on the opening lap and finished 12th in the third race.

Danny Kent:

“It was a real up and down weekend and the changing conditions meant we didn’t have a lot of dry track time before the races. We had a bit of work to do from our grid positions in each race, with the issue in qualifying and crashing in race two, but a top-10 was good, I feel like we’re chipping away, we’re just not getting the luck we need to build some consistency and momentum.”

Race one result: 1. Bradley Ray, 2. Tarran Mackenzie, 3. Kyle Ryde, 4. Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000R), 10. Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000R).

Race two result: 1. Bradley Ray, 2. Tarran Mackenzie, 3. Tommy Bridewell, DNF. Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000R), DNF. Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000R).

Race three result: 1. Bradley Ray, 2. Peter Hickman, 3. Tarran Mackenzie, 12. Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000R), DNF. Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000R).