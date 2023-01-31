Ten-year relationship between two Italian technological excellences renewed for 2023 MotoGP and Superbike seasons

Ducati and Riello UPS together to win on the track and in international markets

More than ten-year relationship between the two Italian technological excellences renewed for the 2023 MotoGP and Superbike season

Legnago, 31 January 2023. Riello UPS, a brand of the Riello Elettronica group, world player in the production of uninterruptible power supplies, photovoltaic inverters and Energy Storage systems, announces the renewal of the sponsorship of the Ducati Lenovo Team for the MotoGP World Championship and of the Team Aruba.it Racing – Ducati for the 2023 Superbike championship.

Following the successes achieved in 2022 with victory in the World Championship for Riders, Manufacturers and Teams in MotoGP and Riders’, Manufacturers’ and Teams’ Championship in Superbike, Riello UPS once again wishes to confirm, for this season, the visibility of its logo on the most famous bikes in the world, on the riders’ leathers (Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in MotoGP, and Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi in WorldSBK) and on the team clothing.

The two Italian companies are ready to replicate and even improve their results in the fields of racing and work on their respective international markets. Carrying on with a path of continuous technological research that has led them to be two global players who are champions of Made in Italy and successfully export their excellence all over the world, Riello UPS and Ducati will continue a now tested synergy based on a great ability to work as a team, to evolve and improve year after year.

Ducati will once again be supported by Riello UPS technology, which helps to maintain high performance with its uninterruptible power supplies, placed to protect the fundamental electronic control and communication equipment of the two teams. Riello UPS solutions are also used to ensure the maximum security and reliability of the Ducati company IT and production systems.

The technical partnership is the result of a common vision aimed at reducing energy consumption: the highly efficient and reliable uninterruptible power supplies that Riello UPS supplies to the two teams are in fact designed with cutting-edge technologies and components, capable of reducing and eliminating energy loss by choosing the operating mode based on the load variation, thus ensuring a reduction in CO2 emissions.

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“Once again it is a great pleasure for me to announce the renewal of Ducati’s agreement with Riello UPS, our partner for many years in MotoGP and Superbike. We are delighted that we were able to celebrate an incredible season with them last year and are sure that, with their continued support, the future can look bright too. Both our companies stand out for having the same research and technological development goals, continuous synergies and the pursuit of success in their respective fields. We will continue to work closely together to achieve continued success.”

Stefano Cecconi (Aruba.it CEO and Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team Principal)

“The partnership with Riello UPS is a strategic one that crosses the boundaries of the circuits and reaches inside our data centres where we collaborate to achieve our objectives of environmental sustainability, maximum reliability and reduction of energy consumption. For this reason, we are extremely happy to be able to count on Riello UPS products again next season, with whom we have shared, together with Ducati, the joys of an extraordinary 2022 in WorldSBK and MotoGP. The goals achieved certainly do not represent a point of arrival for us but an incentive to work even more with greater passion and dedication to defend the titles we have conquered”.

Fabio Passuello (CEO of Riello UPS)

“2022 was a year in which, together with Ducati, we achieved the greatest successes on tracks all over the world and in parallel also on the international benchmark markets for our company. In our DNA there is the desire to always do better, to set ever more ambitious goals especially in the field of reducing energy consumption and to achieve them with teamwork and continuous investment in research and development of innovative and green solutions. This is why we will not be satisfied and will also try to repeat and improve these results in 2023, continuing together with Ducati to represent the excellence of Made in Italy in the world”.