Termas de Rio Hondo Argentina proved action-packed and atmospheric MotoGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 3.

Alex Rins: 3rd (+ 1.330)

Joan Mir: 4th (+ 1.831)

The racing return to Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina proved action-packed and atmospheric. And for Team Suzuki Ecstar, Sunday’s 25-lap race brought success as they took the first podium of the season and rose to the top of the Teams’ Championship.

From seventh and eighth on the grid, Alex Rins and Joan Mir headed into the race with measured consistency and placed themselves within the lead group from the get-go. The pair spent these early laps behind a few riders and unable to chase the two riders who had broken away out front, but by Lap 5 they were running fourth and fifth.

Feeling ever more comfortable with their GSX-RRs, they kept cool and continued the push for the front – and on Lap 7 Rins made a great pass at Turn 8 to take third. Mir had clear air either side and he concentrated on gaining the best possible result. The Mallorcan crossed the line in a very solid fourth place, adding to his already blossoming points tally.

As the race neared its end, Rins was keeping the gap to the leading riders tantalisingly close, bringing it down to just half a second on the last lap. However, as the chequered flag flew he was content with an excellent third place, his first podium of the season at the very track where he took his debut MotoGP rostrum in 2018.

Team Suzuki Ecstar will now head directly to Texas for Round 4 at the Circuit of the Americas.

Alex Rins:

“I’m so happy to get third and be back on the podium, especially here in Argentina. This is a great result, but I need to qualify better to give myself more chances. It wasn’t an easy race, because the level of all the riders is so high and you have to stay calm and make clean passes. In the end I was close to the top two riders, but it wasn’t quite possible. But third feels great and I’m excited to go to Austin with a clear mind and try to repeat my performance – it’s another track I like!”

Joan Mir:

“My start was good, but on the first couple of laps I couldn’t manage to do many overtakes. I started more or less in the middle of the grid, which isn’t the best place to be; because if you’re on either side you have a few more opportunities to overtake on the first corners. But anyway, the race has been good, I was able to be consistent, and I could show nice pace. On the last laps I had the impression that I was strong, my feelings were great, and this is the most important thing. We move to Austin now, and we’ll try to make another step with the bike and setup, even if that track doesn’t suit my style very well I will try to be competitive and keep building before we get to Europe.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“It’s been a very positive weekend. Our riders and our bike confirmed their high level of performance. I’m super happy to see Alex on the podium, the first of the season and Joan also did a great job – really close to the podium as well. We’ll aim to keep this momentum and go to Austin with confidence where we’ll continue fighting. I feel very proud that we’re leading the Teams’ Championship, it’s a good start for now.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“It’s been a strange weekend; very busy for everybody due to the cancellation of Friday and a very busy Saturday. We were able to manage it well and achieve third and fourth, our riders were strong and fast and we’re happy about this. After today’s race we have moved into the lead of the Teams’ Championship and this is another nice boost for us as we continue our work. We have Texas next week and then the European part of the season starts, so we need to keep our concentration. I’d like to pass on my congratulations to Aleix and Aprilia for their victory today.”

GRAND PRIX OF ARGENTINA RACE RESULTS:

1 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing 41’36.198

2 Jorge MARTIN Pramac Racing 41’37.005 0.807

3 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 41’37.528 1.330

4 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 41’38.029 1.831

5 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team 41’42.038 5.840

6 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 41’42.390 6.192

7 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing 41’42.738 6.540

8 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 41’46.413 10.215

9 Marco BEZZECCHI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 41’48.820 12.622

10 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing MotoGP 41’49.185 12.987

11 Luca MARINI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 41’50.160 13.962

12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 41’50.200 14.002

13 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 41’50.654 14.456

14 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 41’51.096 14.898

15 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL 41’59.670 23.472

16 Raul FERNANDEZ Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 42’02.060 25.862

17 Remy GARDNER Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 42’04.909 28.711

18 Darryn BINDER WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team 42’04.982 28.784

19 Stefan BRADL Repsol Honda Team HONDA 42’08.141 31.943

20 Andrea DOVIZIOSO WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team 42’57.640 3 laps

Not Classified:

49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Racing MotoGP

44 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team

21 Franco MORBIDELLI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

5 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing

RIDERS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1 Aleix ESPARGARO 45

2 Brad BINDER 38

3 Enea BASTIANINI 36

4 Alex RINS 36

5 Fabio QUARTARARO 35

6 Joan MIR 33

7 Miguel OLIVEIRA 28

8 Johann ZARCO 24

9 Jorge MARTIN 20

10 Pol ESPARGARO 20

11 Jack MILLER 15

12 Franco MORBIDELLI 14

13 Maverick VIÑALES 13

14 Francesco BAGNAIA 12

15 Marc MARQUEZ 11

16 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 10

17 Luca MARINI 10

18 Marco BEZZECCHI 7

19 Darryn BINDER 6

20 Alex MARQUEZ 4

21 Andrea DOVIZIOSO 2

22 Remy GARDNER 1

23 Raul FERNANDEZ 0

24 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 0

25 Stefan BRADL 0