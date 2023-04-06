The Tiger Run GNCC in South Carolina Results

The Tiger Run GNCC in South Carolina was the fourth round of the series. The day saw sunny and warm conditions which was a different scene from the previous few rounds of racing. All three Beta riders experienced some adversity at some point during the race. Evan Smith and Jon Johnson were both running up front but each ran into their separate issues towards the end of the race to place in the middle of the pack. Jay Lipscomb in the XC3 got a good jump off the line but crashed in the second turn dropping him to last, he raced up to 4th place to salvage some points on the day.
Event Results
Evan Smith
10th Place
Class: XC2
Jon Johnson
11th Place
Class: XC2
Jay Lipscomb
4th Place
Class: XC3
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“I worked my butt off yesterday to put myself in a good position for a top-5 and in reach of a podium, but I had an issue on the 5th lap that slowed me down at the finish.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“The race did not start well for me but I was able to run top-5 the first lap. However, I was on the ground too much. Thanks to everyone behind me I’ll be better at the next round.”
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“Subpar day at the Tiger Run GNCC. I got a pretty good jump off the start but laid it down in the 2nd corner to send me back to last. I worked my way up to 4th and stayed there all day. The bike worked well all day I need to put myself into a better position off the start and limit the mistakes.”
