The Tiger Run GNCC in South Carolina Results

The Tiger Run GNCC in South Carolina The Tiger Run GNCC in South Carolina was the fourth round of the series. The day saw sunny and warm conditions which was a different scene from the previous few rounds of racing. All three Beta riders experienced some adversity at some point during the race. Evan Smith and Jon Johnson were both running up front but each ran into their separate issues towards the end of the race to place in the middle of the pack. Jay Lipscomb in the XC3 got a good jump off the line but crashed in the second turn dropping him to last, he raced up to 4th place to salvage some points on the day.