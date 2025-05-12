TOM VIALLE AND RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING DEFEND 250 EAST SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Tom Vialle has successfully defended his 250SX East title in the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship following tonight’s title-deciding final round of the season, on a night where Chase Sexton also raced to his seventh 450SX victory of the year at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.

At 24 years of age, Vialle adds a second AMA Supercross title to his resume onboard the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, in addition to the pair of MX2 World Championships that he earned in 2020 and 2022. After an incredibly hard-fought season this year, Vialle demonstrated a never-give-up spirit, with his fighting mentality ultimately sealing the title.

Originally from Avignon, France, Vialle relocated to the U.S. ahead of the 2023 season, where he made a highly-anticipated American Supercross debut and gained experience in the stadium-based discipline, before charging to a maiden 250SX East Championship in 2024.

Since then, Vialle has pieced together convincing indoor and outdoor campaigns as part of the wider SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), becoming a title contender in each series. This year’s 250SX East division championship didn’t come easily, however, as the defending champion began the opening two rounds at Tampa and Detroit outside of the podium positions.

Second-place results at the following two rounds in Daytona and Indianapolis, followed by third in Birmingham, initially earned Vialle the red plate, before the torrential rain in Foxborough resulted in a troubled 22nd-place result. P6 in Philadelphia and third on the podium at East Rutherford were then followed by a pivotal victory in Pittsburgh, putting him back in the title hunt upon regaining the points lead, with a dramatic P3 at Utah’s 250SX Showdown sealing the championship.

Vialle and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team will now focus on the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which commences at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on Saturday, May 24th.

Tom Vialle: “I can’t believe this, to be honest! I got a good start behind Haiden [Deegan], and I was feeling good, then I started to make a couple of mistakes, and both Seth [Hammaker] and RJ [Hampshire] got me, so then I was about five seconds back. I saw them both down in the corner, and I couldn’t believe it – I thought, ‘This is crazy!’ There were still about four laps to go, and I just did it from there to clinch the title. The speed was really high this year from everyone and I lost a lot of points in the mud at Foxborough, but overall I just tried to stay steady, and that’s what paid off in the end. I came to the United States to win Supercross titles, so to have two now is insane! Two championships are hard to win, so this feels really good to achieve this with the whole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team.”

Also riding the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, 250SX West contender Julien Beaumer continued the solid momentum gained last weekend in Denver by charging to the top spot in the overall combined qualifying times, before racing to what was a well-deserved western division Heat Race win.

Upon battling at the front of the field throughout the Showdown Main Event, Beaumer would finish with a P2 score and also elevated himself to second position in the western division’s final standings. One win and a further four podiums mark a successful sophomore season for the number 23, who will look to take that form into Pro Motocross later this month.

Julien Beaumer: “I’m really happy with how my riding was in these last two rounds, it really came back around, and my biggest takeaway from this championship is just consistency. I had that mid-season slump and a couple of tough races, so for me, it’s about being consistent. Tonight I was racing hard for position there in the Main Event, and we’re happy to come away with second place.”

In 450SX, Chase Sexton powered to the fastest qualifying time equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in Salt Lake City, beginning his title quest in the best possible fashion on the dry, slick Rice-Eccles Stadium track surface.

An important Heat Race victory set up the number 4 strongly for the Main Event, in which Sexton made fast, decisive moves to hit the front of the pack, clearing out to a 10-second margin of victory and claiming his seventh 450SX win of the series. As a result, he was credited second position in the standings after what was an inspired season-long fight until the very end across a 17-round duration.

Sexton opened the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship by claiming his first Anaheim 1 victory, quickly followed by winning the Glendale Triple Crown. In finishing on the podium a total of 12 times and collecting an additional five wins, the 2023 450SX Champion pieced together one of his most impressive seasons to date – just two points shy of the crown in the end.

Chase Sexton: “Today, I think I did everything that I could’ve done. Obviously, we came up short on the championship, which is a bummer and it’s a tough pill to swallow, but Cooper [Webb] had a great season. We were able to achieve seven race wins this year, and throughout the season I became a much more complete rider, having learned from some of my mistakes, so I’ll take that and head into the outdoors. I am proud of what we were able to achieve together with the team and am happy to beat my personal season win record with seven this year.”

Teammate Aaron Plessinger – who this week was announced to have re-signed with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for 2026 – picked up a popular victory in the second 450SX Heat Race of the night onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, earning ‘The Cowboy’ an ideal gate selection for the final Main Event of the year.

Another holeshot followed by a conservative ride saw Plessinger race to a sixth-place result, completing the championship in sixth overall, and delivering five podium finishes alongside a second-career victory in the Foxborough mud.

Aaron Plessinger: “Salt Lake City was a pretty good race. I struggled to find a setting that worked for me in qualifying, but by the time we got to the Heat Race, it was working awesome! I got a holeshot there and won the thing, which was good. Holeshotted again in the Main, but I saw that I was around both Coop and Chase, and panicked a bit – I doubled the whole way down a rhythm lane and lost a lot of positions, then struggled to recover from there. That was my night in Salt Lake, but it’s time to regroup and head outdoors. We’ll be going for it!”

Next Race: May 24 – Pala, California

Results 450SX Class – Salt Lake City

1. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

6. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

8. Justin Hill (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 17 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 365 points

2. Chase Sexton, 363

3. Justin Cooper, 281

4. Malcolm Stewart, 277

6. Aaron Plessinger, 255

8. Justin Hill, 194

10. Justin Barcia, 185

Results 250SX Showdown – Salt Lake City

1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

2. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

3. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 10 of 10 rounds

1. Tom Vialle, 180 points

2. Seth Hammaker, 177

3. RJ Hampshire, 173

Standings 250SX West Class 2025 after 10 of 10 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 221 points

2. Julien Beaumer, 189

3. Cole Davies, 171