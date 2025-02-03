Top 10 form continues for Malcolm Stewart in Glendale Triple Crown

Stewart started the day strongly in qualifying, putting his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition in sixth place on combined times.

The 32-year-old took a pair of strong starts in the opening races, crossing the holeshot line in P2 on both occasions. He finished the first of three finals in P7, but mishaps in the remaining two races around an increasingly demanding, technical circuit saw him cross the line with two P11 finishes.

When the results were tallied, Stewart wrapped up Glendale in 10th overall – his fourth top 10 result of the series so far – and now sits ninth in the 450SX standings as the championship heads to his home round in Tampa, Florida, next Saturday.

“Glendale has always treated me well and I had a really good qualifying session,” reflected Stewart. “I got off to a great start to the first race and I just tried to hang with those guys, but got shuffled back, and ended up seventh. I got another start in the second final, but it was a tougher one for me. The intensity was really high and if you’re not feeling it, things can happen really quick. I didn’t get the best start to the last one, but I was trying to come through the pack before I went down. I got back up and just tried to salvage what I could, so ended up 11th. I learned a lot in that race and we’re going to bring that energy to my home round at Tampa – let’s get this 27 back up on the podium.”

Next Race: February 8 – Tampa, Florida

Results 450SX Class – Glendale

1. Chase Sexton (KTM)

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

9. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

10. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

12. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 4 of 17 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 84 points

2. Ken Roczen, 82

3. Eli Tomac, 75

8. Justin Barcia, 52

9. Malcolm Stewart, 52

15. Aaron Plessinger, 26

SMX Next Class – Glendale

1. Landen Gordon (Kawasaki)

2. Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki)

3. Landon Hartz (Yamaha)

6. Landon Gibson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna)

8. Dayton Briggs (Husqvarna)