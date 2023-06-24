TOP FIVE AFTER ASSEN SPRINT AS MOTOGP GETS FAST AGAIN IN THE NETHERLANDS

The TT Circuit Assen brings MotoGP to the end of an intense three-week back-to-back stint of Grands Prix and Red Bull KTM charged into the Saturday agenda of round eight of the series with Brad Binder bursting with top three potential. Teammate Jack Miller scored 11th on a sunny day in the north of the Netherlands.

Brad Binder finishes 3rd but is demoted to 5th place after a contentious last lap track limits decision. The South African had qualified 5th and on the second row of the grid.

Jack Miller classifies 11th after a tough fight in the Sprint and after marking the 12th best lap in Q2.

Deniz Öncü guides the KTM RC4 to 5th on the grid in Moto3™ as Pedro Acosta is 6th fastest in Moto2™ for what is his first attempt at Assen in the category.

The TT Circuit Assen might have chopped and changed over the course of a glorious 74-year history in the world championship but the Drenthe trajectory is still a wonderfully fast, weaving and challenging prospect for the record-breaking speeds of MotoGP.

Binder, who has finished 12th and 5th at Assen in his two premier class appearances at the venue, scorched to two rapid laps in Q2 and briefly held Pole Position. He was nudged down the order and then occupied 2nd. A slender two tenths of a second was the final difference between #33 and Pole; 5th on the grid meant the middle of the second row and his second-best qualifying of the season so far.

Jack Miller returned to the scene of happy memories. The Australian earned his maiden MotoGP victory in the rain-sodden 2017 Dutch TT and has been subsequently hunting the podium again. Miller was on the pace through P1 and P2 sessions on Friday and earned direct entry to Q2 but could only manage one viable time attack on Saturday morning due to an issue with the front end of the bike and settled 12th on the grid.

The 4.5km, 18-corner layout meant 13 laps for the Tissot Sprint and Binder made a brilliant start to hold 2nd place. He was passed by eventual winner Marco Bezzecchi but bravely held off the challenge by Fabio Quartararo on the last lap to cross the line in 3rd. Binder was then saddled with a three-second penalty for the tightest of track limit calls and relegated to 5th. Miller had a busy Sprint just inside the top ten and collected 11th at the flag.

The Motul TT Assen main event starts at 14.00 with 26 laps in store. The race will be followed by a five-week summer hiatus and broken with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in early August.

Brad Binder, 5th in qualification, 5th in the Sprint: “I did my best and I think I did a pretty good race. I would have loved to have been on the podium but the reality was that I touched the green. I had no idea and it must have been by a couple of millimeters. Somehow I missed on my dashboard that I had a warning already. It’s over for now and tomorrow I’ll give myself a few more centimeters! Overall, it’s a bit frustrating because you don’t know you are touching that area and it means you are fuming after the race! But I touched it, and I’d actually lost the front end in the corner before on two occasions and I think that put me a little bit more out than usual. Anyway, tomorrow is another day!”

Jack Miller, 12th in qualification, 11th in the Sprint: “Quali was tricky. We had quite a lot of vibration so we’re just trying to understand why. I felt really comfortable on Friday but missed that final bit of confidence for Q2 which kinda went into the race. It was chaos on the first lap but we were able to get through it all. My pace was OK and if we can find a bit more stability heading into corners for tomorrow then we’ll be right there. It’s so tight out there. We just have to be better tomorrow.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Happy to be competitive and Brad made a good lap this morning and was able to start from the second row. His launch was great, he fought for the podium, he took a podium but he touched the green zone too many times and he was penalized. It’s a shame to lose a podium like that and because he did not see he had a warning on the dashboard. This is a track where the rider really has to pay attention because of the speeds they are making. We have to accept it…but the positive part is that we’re fast and we’re in the running and we’re excited for tomorrow. Jack was talking about some front end vibration this morning and we thought it might be related to the wheel but it wasn’t. He suffered again in the race and we need to get to the bottom of it.”

Motul TT Assen photographs can be found HERE

Results Qualifying MotoGP Motul TT Assen

1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) Ducati 1.31.472

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.061

3. Luca Marini (ITA) Ducati +0.158

5. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.232

12. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.243

Results MotoGP Sprint Motul TT Assen

1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) Ducati 20.09.174

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +1.294

3. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) Yamaha +1.872

5. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +4.582

11. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +11.191



KTM GP Academy

The pursuit of Moto3 Pole Position saw 13 riders split by a second and the KTM GP Academy were in play for P1. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Deniz Öncü was sprightly after his maiden Grand Prix win in the class only six days previously in Germany and the Turk rode to 5th spot. On the other side of the garage impressive rookie Jose Rueda, hovering well inside the top ten of the standings, was able to manage 11th on the grid. Current championship leader Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Daniel Holgado had a tougher day down in 27th while rookie teammate Filippo Farioli lapped Assen at pace for the first time and although he suffered a crash nevertheless qualified 21st.

Moto2 Q2 was another tight rush as the skies stayed bright, dry and warm across the wide Assen landscape. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta maintained his searing speed in just his second season in the division and his high rate of consistency by clocking the 6th best lap: three tenths of a second from Pole. The Spaniard, and former Moto3 world champion, ranked two positions ahead of Albert Arenas; the Catalan will line-up on the third row for the 22-lap race tomorrow.

For the fifth time in 2023, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup wheeled out their KTM race machines and with field of youngsters from across the globe hoping to stop runaway star Angel Piqueras’ grip on the series. The contest rounded Assen for the first time since 2019. Race 1 of two took place on Saturday and was won by the omnipresent Piqueras once more and by two tenths of a second. Race 2 occurs after the MotoGP outing on Sunday afternoon.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Motul TT Assen

1. David Muñoz (ESP) KTM 1:41.181

2. Joel Kelso (AUS), CFMOTO +0.291

3. Ricardo Rossi (ITA), Honda +0.329

5. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.339

11. Jose Rueda (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.620

21. Filippo Farioli (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3 1:42.408 (Q1)

27. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 1:43.233 (Q1)

Results Qualifying Moto2 Motul TT Assen

1. Alonso Lopez (ESP) 1:36.247

2. Jake Dixon (GBR) +0.009

3. Ai Ogura (JPN) +0.054

6. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.313

8. Albert Arenas (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.356