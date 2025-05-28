Top-five finish as Ryder LeBlond completes Keystone Challenge weekend

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Ryder LeBlond finished in fifth position at Round 8 of the 2025 U.S. Hard Enduro Series at the Locked & Loaded Hard Scramble in Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania, on Monday, posting a pair of consistent top-five results across the Keystone Challenge.
U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 8
Featuring an ultra-technical circuit layout that was subject to a downpour of rain in the weeks leading up to the event, the rocky slopes were slick and unpredictable, with riders battling for traction amidst the damp conditions.
Equipped with the Husqvarna TE 300, LeBlond powered his way across the challenging terrain to a fifth-place result, which adds a measured haul of points toward his championship tally, with sights now set on Round 9 of the series at the Donner Hard Enduro in Norden, California, next month.
“My race didn’t go so well today,” LeBlond reflected.“I got stuck a lot and felt like I almost pushed my bike the whole 24 miles. The track was brutal here and we have some work to do, but for now it’s on to Erzberg for me, which I’m super-excited for.”
Pro Class Results
1. Trystan Hart, KTM
2. Cody Webb, Yamaha
3. Will Riordan, Sherco
5. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Upcoming Offroad Races – June 2025 6/1: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 8
6/8: National Enduro Series – Round 4
6/15: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 7
6/15: Silver Kings Hard Enduro
6/22: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 9
6/22: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 9
6/29: National Enduro Series – Round 5
