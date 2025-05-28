Top-five finish as Ryder LeBlond completes Keystone Challenge weekend

“My race didn’t go so well today,”“I got stuck a lot and felt like I almost pushed my bike the whole 24 miles. The track was brutal here and we have some work to do, but for now it’s on to Erzberg for me, which I’m super-excited for.”

Equipped with the Husqvarna TE 300, LeBlond powered his way across the challenging terrain to a fifth-place result, which adds a measured haul of points toward his championship tally, with sights now set on Round 9 of the series at the Donner Hard Enduro in Norden, California, next month.

Featuring an ultra-technical circuit layout that was subject to a downpour of rain in the weeks leading up to the event, the rocky slopes were slick and unpredictable, with riders battling for traction amidst the damp conditions.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Ryder LeBlond finished in fifth position at Round 8 of the 2025 U.S. Hard Enduro Series at the Locked & Loaded Hard Scramble in Sugarloaf, Pennsylvania, on Monday, posting a pair of consistent top-five results across the Keystone Challenge.

About Michael Le Pard 11855 Articles

"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.