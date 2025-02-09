TOP-FIVE FINISHES FOR TOM VIALLE AND CHASE SEXTON IN TAMPA SUPERCROSS

TAMPA, Fla. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s reigning 250SX East Champion Tom Vialle has opened his defense with a measured P5 finish in Tampa’s first round of the Eastern Regional series, as 450SX teammate Chase Sexton extended his advantage in the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship standings with a fifth-place result at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa marked the opening round for the 250 SX East division, with two-time MX2 World Champion Vialle sporting the number 1 plate aboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and ready to mount another title challenge this season.

After qualifying 10th at the conclusion of this afternoon’s sessions, Vialle rallied in the night’s opening Heat Race, racing up front with the leader before posting a strong ride that earned the Frenchman a third-place finish.

Vialle paced himself during the 250SX East Main Event, with the track proving to be a significant challenge to the riders with its slick, hard-packed base. With that in mind, a measured performance at the season-opening round saw him register an eventual P5 result.

Tom Vialle: “I had a big crash through the whoops in qualifying, so I was lucky to get away with that one. I didn’t feel great in practice or qualifying, although felt a bit better for the night show and P5 for our first Main Event of the year. It’s not bad, and although it’s not where we want to be, we’ll build from here and get better for next weekend.”

Equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Sexton powered his way to the top of the 450SX qualifying timesheets, achieving comfort early in the day on what proved to be a difficult circuit layout.

The momentum would continue for the number 4, who braved a chaotic first turn during his Heat Race to emerge in the mid-pack. From there, a patient ride eventuated in a late pass for the lead, with Sexton breezing to the race win from there.

The Main Event was going to plan for the championship red plate-holder, as he held the lead early, building upon his margin as the race continued. An untimely late-race fall saw Sexton surrender P1, and have to nurse his way home in order to consolidate and maximize points, which he would achieve with a gritty fifth place on the night.

Chase Sexton: “Not the way I wanted to end my night after a good day in Tampa. I was solid all day and qualified fastest, but on a bad lap in the Main Event I went down in the whoops while leading and damaged my front brake and throttle, so basically just had to salvage what I could, limping it home to finish out the race – not an ideal way to finish out the weekend. We’ll get to work again this week and come out swinging at Detroit.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger raced to an impressive second-place finish during the night’s opening 450SX Heat Race, with recent progress paying dividends for ‘The Cowboy’ in Florida.

With starts now at a premium in the highly-competitive 450SX field, Plessinger suffered from track position in the Main Event, and was battling for position inside the top 10 throughout. Continuing to fight, he would finish the night with a P8 result, which marks his best finish of the year so far.

Aaron Plessinger: “The afternoon was tough, but we found a setting heading into the Heat Race and felt like I ripped in that one! I made a few good passes in the first couple of laps, then ended up second. Come the Main, my start was decent before I got shuffled back early, and just rode around in eighth from there. That was the best I had today, so we’ll go back and do some homework before Detroit.”

Next Race: February 15 – Detroit, Michigan

Results 450SX Class – Tampa

1. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

3. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki)

5. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

6. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

8. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

9. Justin Hill (KTM)

14. Anthony Rodriguez (KTM)

19. Kevin Moranz (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 5 of 17 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 101 points

2. Cooper Webb, 96

3. Jason Anderson, 84

6. Malcolm Stewart, 77

9. Justin Barcia, 68

11. Justin Hill, 57

13. Aaron Plessinger, 40

Results 250SX East Class – Tampa

1. Max Anstie (Yamaha)

2. Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)

3. Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki)

5. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 1 of 10 rounds

1. Max Anstie, 25 points

2. Cameron McAdoo, 20

3. Seth Hammaker, 18

5. Tom Vialle, 16