A Top Five & Top Ten Finish at the Hoosier GNCC The seventh round of the GNCC series was in Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC. The course was hard, so not many ruts appeared on the track, which meant the track was fast and dusty for the whole race. In the XC1 class, Josh Strang ran a pretty good race. He had a couple of setbacks during the day, but he was able to continue to push and make passes, coming up just ten seconds short of a podium. In a stacked XC2 class, Jhak Walker was making his first start back from a concussion. After not getting a great start, he had to fight dust most of the race. He would push all day on his Beta Factory 250 RR and overcome some obstacles to come in eighth place in class.