Top Five & Top Ten Finish at the Hoosier GNCC

The seventh round of the GNCC series was in Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC. The course was hard, so not many ruts appeared on the track, which meant the track was fast and dusty for the whole race. In the XC1 class, Josh Strang ran a pretty good race. He had a couple of setbacks during the day, but he was able to continue to push and make passes, coming up just ten seconds short of a podium. In a stacked XC2 class, Jhak Walker was making his first start back from a concussion. After not getting a great start, he had to fight dust most of the race. He would push all day on his Beta Factory 250 RR and overcome some obstacles to come in eighth place in class.
Results:
Josh Strang » 4th Place » XC1
Jhak Walker » 8th Place » XC2
Factory 480 RR
“The race for me went fairly well, a small crash on lap two pushed my throttle tube in, so I had to stop and fix that. The rest of the race was good, I enjoyed the track, and my Beta 480 worked really well. I ended up passing for fourth place on the last lap, finishing only 10 seconds behind third, so overall it was a good day.”
Factory 250 RR
“A mid-pack start with a fair bit of dust made my day difficult. I had moved up and could see fifth place by the halfway mark, but by that stage my filter had become blocked. At the gas stop, we fueled and also changed a filter to make sure I was able to get to the finish! An eighth place on the day doesn’t really show the hard work that I put in, but we learned some more things today, and we will move forward.”
