Top performance through training and teamwork

Munich. Success is teamwork – this applies to the BMW Group in close collaboration with its external partners as much as it does to successful athletes. Continuous training, constant optimisation and the will to develop are essential in both worlds. With the Partner Academy, the BMW Group is focusing precisely on that. Qualifications and further education are the keys to achieving top performances together with its partners and suppliers, and to securing long-term success.

Superbike world champion and BMW Motorrad factory rider Toprak Razgatlioglu knows that continuous development and collaboration take quality to the next level. He has benefitted from targeted training and a strong team on his way to the top of his sport, while the BMW Group also relies on perfect collaboration with excellent partners.

Toprak Razgatlioglu: The world title – a joint project

”Everything is teamwork,” Razgatlioglu explained when asked about the secret of his success in the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship. “Working hard on the racetrack every day is not enough to win, but if your team is working hard every day, this is the perfect package. Only then can we make it to the top, as a unit.”

This principle also applies to the BMW Group and its global supplier network. With the Partner Academy, the company specifically promotes qualifications among its suppliers to jointly ensure high quality standards and drive innovation forward.

Partner Academy: Top performances through qualifications

The Partner Academy is the central qualifications platform for worldwide suppliers and partners of the BMW Group. It offers BMW-specific training to ensure the highest standards and meet the growing demands of a dynamic market.

Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Human Resources and Real Estate, emphasised: “A common understanding is crucial for successful collaboration between us and our partners. Our Partner Academy is more than a platform – it provides our partners with the knowledge, skills and resources they need to shape the future of mobility together with us.”

Dr. Joachim Post, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Purchasing and Supplier Network, added: “Quality is an attitude that accompanies us every day. With the Neue Klasse, we are raising the bar – for ourselves and our supplier network. It is only through excellent collaboration and continuous training that we can ensure that our premium quality standards are maintained along the entire value chain.”

“Better together” – for top performance on both sides

The motto of the Partner Academy says it all: “Better together”. A team that continuously develops and acquires new knowledge works together more efficiently, raises quality levels and lays the foundation for success and growth. Toprak Razgatlioglu concluded: “I didn’t do it on my own – that´s teamwork.”