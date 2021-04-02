Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Withdrawn from Barcelona WorldSBK Test

Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu was withdrawn from the Barcelona WorldSBK test and placed in isolation by the team this morning, after testing positive in a mandatory pre-travel polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

All the Pata Yamaha team members were tested at the same time and Razgatlıoğlu was the only one to return a positive result. The Pata Yamaha rider submitted to a second PCR test this morning, which also returned a positive result.

Until such time as Razgatlıoğlu returns a negative test, and in accordance with protocols and public health authority guidelines in Spain, the Pata Yamaha rider will remain in self-isolation.