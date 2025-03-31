TRIUMPH SPONSORS ENDUROGP NEW ENDURO MODELS REVEALED AT OPENING ROUND

2026 Triumph TF 450-E

  • Triumph Motorcycles announces official sponsorship of the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship
  • The new TF 250-E and TF 450-E will be seen for the first time at the opening round of EnduroGP, on 4 April 2025 in Fafe, Portugal

 

Marking its debut in the global Enduro scene, Triumph Motorcycles will be an official sponsor for the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship, which opens in Fafe, Portugal on  April 4, 2025. 

 

EnduroGP fans will be the first to see Triumph’s new TF 250-E and TF 450-E motorcycles, as SuperEnduro champion Jonny Walker and five-time World Champion Ivan Cervantes hit the dirt on the new models before the Super Test on the opening night.

 

As well as the riding showcase, the new Enduro range will be on display in the Commercial Area, and for the first time, the new Triumph Racing Factory Team will be competing in the EnduroGP World Championship with a two-rider lineup headed up by Team Manager and four-time World Enduro Champion Paul Edmondson.

 

Greg Willis, Global Marketing Director, Triumph Motorcycles said: “This is an exciting year for Triumph as we bring our new Enduro range to market for the first time, and fans have the chance to see our Triumph Racing Factory Team compete on the International Enduro stage. We’re looking forward to being a part of it as the official sponsor of the EnduroGP and working with Prime Stadium Eventos to share our new range with Enduro riders and fans.”

 

Carla Alvarenga, Prime Stadium Eventos Managing Director added: We are delighted to welcome Triumph as an official sponsor of EnduroGP. Their passion for Enduro racing and the debut of their new Enduro range mark an exciting milestone for the championship. This partnership will bring new energy to the sport and a great experience for fans.”

 

Triumph Motorcycles officially launched the new TF 250-E and TF 450-E into the ultra-competitive 250cc and 450cc enduro market on March 25, 2025, starting at $9,795 USD / $12,395 CAD and $10,795 USD / $13,295 CAD respectively.

