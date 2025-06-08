Two Aprilias in the top ten in the MotorLand Aragón race

FANTASTIC COMEBACK RIDE FOR MARCO BEZZECCHI TO FINISH EIGHTH, LORENZO SAVADORI SEVENTEENTH. TRACKHOUSE MOTOGP TEAM’S FERNÁNDEZ HAS THE SECOND APRILIA IN THE TOP TEN
Aprilia Racing finished out the race weekend at MotorLand Aragón Circuit with a solid performance by Marco Bezzecchi, who took eighth in the race after coming back from the twentieth spot on the grid.
Bezzecchi made an extraordinary comeback ride which took him from the last row on the grid to an eighth-place finish. The Italian rider demonstrated a competitive race pace and skilled tyre management over the long distance, replicating the combative spirit and determination he had already shown in the Sprint Race on Saturday.
Lorenzo Savadori continued the fundamental job of developing the RS-GP25 in the race, finishing seventeenth.
Also worth a mention is the performance by Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Raúl Fernández, who finished tenth as the second Aprilia in the top ten.
On one hand, I’m disappointed and on the other, I’m satisfied. I am definitely satisfied with what I did, if we look at where I started from. I am clearly not pleased because I could have done more. My goal is to improve my time attack, which is an aspect where I have struggled, even in Silverstone, for example, where I won but still had to start from the eleventh spot on the grid. We’ll keep testing and try to sort this issue.
We struggled a bit with the front and, unfortunately, in the opening laps I made a couple of mistakes. I went long, caught up in the slipstream, and I lost time. After that, my pace was good. In fact, on the penultimate lap I did a time of 1.47.9, so I was in line with the times around tenth place. We need to try and sort the braking stage in these conditions a bit, because positive aspects came out in terms of the upgrades we are testing in the race. There will be an important test on Monday and we’ll have a tight schedule of elements to test.
We must once again talk about a comeback race, this time from the last row. Marco got us used to it, both Saturday and in other races, doing incredible comeback rides, which is certainly a positive aspect. Congratulations to him for his great determination, the ability to battle and never give up. Marco’s performance demonstrates the bike’s pure speed, which we have unfortunately still be unable to express in qualifying, but I am confident we will soon. We have an important day of testing on Monday, with a lot of upgrades we’ll be developing throughout the rest of the season. An extremely important race is also coming up in Mugello, and we are highly keen to achieve a good result in front of our Italian fans.
