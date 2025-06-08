Two Aprilias in the top ten in the MotorLand Aragón race

Bezzecchi made an extraordinary comeback ride which took him from the last row on the grid to an eighth-place finish. The Italian rider demonstrated a competitive race pace and skilled tyre management over the long distance, replicating the combative spirit and determination he had already shown in the Sprint Race on Saturday.

Lorenzo Savadori continued the fundamental job of developing the RS-GP25 in the race, finishing seventeenth.

Also worth a mention is the performance by Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Raúl Fernández, who finished tenth as the second Aprilia in the top ten.