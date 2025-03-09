Unique edition Vespas auctioned for Special Olympics World Winter Games

One-of-a-Kind Art Pieces from Frank Gehry and Urs Fischer Auctioned for Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 with Support of

Giorgio Armani

Guests at the gala fundraising dinner will have the chance to bid on bespoke items including hand-painted Vespa

Milan, Italy, 4 March 2025 – With the Opening Ceremony of Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 just days away, Italy is welcoming the world in style. A gala dinner at Armani/Teatro on 6 March will feature a glittering array of auction items to support the World Winter Games beginning 8 March.

Guests will have the extraordinary opportunity to bid on unique auction items created by renowned artists specifically for the event, including hand-painted Vespa Primavera Electric Mopeds and helmets designed by Urs Fischer and Frank Gehry, and Special Olympics Italy athlete Ilaria ‘Ghinka’ Bonanni.

Italian singer Alexia will perform for free at the 200-guest event where bidders will also have the chance to win coveted items and experiences, including:

Armani Fall 2024 black multi-tiered tulle bustier evening gown

Technogym bench by Dior

Berluti bespoke shoes experience

Chanel sunglasses signed by fashion icon Anna Wintour

Louis Vuitton Courrier Lozine 110 trunk

Exclusive front row tickets to Dior Spring 2026 Cruise Collection in Rome

“Designing a Vespa made me feel like royalty,” said Ilaria ‘Ghinka’ Bonanni, Special Olympics Italy athlete. “Vespa is an icon made in Italy, and it is exciting to be part of a prestigious collection. I never thought I could have such a significant role.”

“Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 is a herculean effort, and it’s only possible with support from donors,” said Mary Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Special Olympics. “Intellectual disabilities transcend where we live, how old we are, what language we speak—and how we express ourselves. We are all more alike than we are different, and just as fashion and art are ways to express yourself, participating in sport allows you to be your authentic best self.”

“To design a Vespa to support Special Olympics is a privilege,” said artist Urs Fischer. “I was looking for a joyous design that brings together what Vespa and Special Olympics share: motion, connection, and joy. In motion we are fully present, alive, and free, in connection with others we find strength, not just as an individual, but as a whole, and joy only asks for an open heart.”

“The Special Olympics World Winter Games has come to Italy and I am honored to be able to support it by hosting this event at Armani/Teatro. I am a passionate fan of sport and the athletes who take part and admire their discipline and commitment. Sport shows us the best of what it is to be human,” said Giorgio Armani.

“If any of us have the chance to do something to foster the power of people with special needs, we must do so” said Michele Colaninno, CEO Piaggio Group. “Every moment of our life, we need to remember to look after each other. It’s been a wonderful journey and an honor to work and speak with the Special Olympics team who work tirelessly to create possibilities for these extraordinary individuals all around the world. Today we’re celebrating art as part of our soul. We say thank you to Ilaria ‘Ghinka’ Bonanni, Frank Gehry and Urs Fisher for sharing their minds and their hands to help people with special needs.”

“Bank of America has been a proud supporter of Special Olympics for more than four decades, championing athlete leadership and fostering a sense of empowerment and belonging that extends far beyond the sports arena,” said Antonino Mattarella, Country Executive for Italy, Bank of America. “We’re pleased to build on our longstanding collaboration with support for Special Olympics’ gala dinner. It promises to be an inspiring event and a fitting precursor to their World Winter Games in Turin.”

In addition to Giorgio Armani, Vespa, Bank of America, and Christie’s supported the fundraising event.

The Opening Ceremony for Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 is on 8 March at 18:00CET at Inalpi Arena. More than 1,500 athletes from 102 national delegations around the world will compete in eight sports throughout the following week, supported by 2,000 volunteers. The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live in Italy on Rai 2. Check local listings.