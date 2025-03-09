Unique edition Vespas auctioned for Special Olympics World Winter Games

One-of-a-Kind Art Pieces from Frank Gehry and Urs Fischer Auctioned for Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 with Support of
Giorgio Armani
Guests at the gala fundraising dinner will have the chance to bid on bespoke items including hand-painted Vespa
Milan, Italy, 4 March 2025 – With the Opening Ceremony of Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 just days away, Italy is welcoming the world in style. A gala dinner at Armani/Teatro on 6 March will feature a glittering array of auction items to support the World Winter Games beginning 8 March.
Guests will have the extraordinary opportunity to bid on unique auction items created by renowned artists specifically for the event, including hand-painted Vespa Primavera Electric Mopeds and helmets designed by Urs Fischer and Frank Gehry, and Special Olympics Italy athlete Ilaria ‘Ghinka’ Bonanni.
Italian singer Alexia will perform for free at the 200-guest event where bidders will also have the chance to win coveted items and experiences, including:
- Armani Fall 2024 black multi-tiered tulle bustier evening gown
- Technogym bench by Dior
- Berluti bespoke shoes experience
- Chanel sunglasses signed by fashion icon Anna Wintour
- Louis Vuitton Courrier Lozine 110 trunk
- Exclusive front row tickets to Dior Spring 2026 Cruise Collection in Rome
“Designing a Vespa made me feel like royalty,” said Ilaria ‘Ghinka’ Bonanni, Special Olympics Italy athlete. “Vespa is an icon made in Italy, and it is exciting to be part of a prestigious collection. I never thought I could have such a significant role.”
“Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 is a herculean effort, and it’s only possible with support from donors,” said Mary Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Special Olympics. “Intellectual disabilities transcend where we live, how old we are, what language we speak—and how we express ourselves. We are all more alike than we are different, and just as fashion and art are ways to express yourself, participating in sport allows you to be your authentic best self.”
“To design a Vespa to support Special Olympics is a privilege,” said artist Urs Fischer. “I was looking for a joyous design that brings together what Vespa and Special Olympics share: motion, connection, and joy. In motion we are fully present, alive, and free, in connection with others we find strength, not just as an individual, but as a whole, and joy only asks for an open heart.”
“The Special Olympics World Winter Games has come to Italy and I am honored to be able to support it by hosting this event at Armani/Teatro. I am a passionate fan of sport and the athletes who take part and admire their discipline and commitment. Sport shows us the best of what it is to be human,” said Giorgio Armani.
“If any of us have the chance to do something to foster the power of people with special needs, we must do so” said Michele Colaninno, CEO Piaggio Group. “Every moment of our life, we need to remember to look after each other. It’s been a wonderful journey and an honor to work and speak with the Special Olympics team who work tirelessly to create possibilities for these extraordinary individuals all around the world. Today we’re celebrating art as part of our soul. We say thank you to Ilaria ‘Ghinka’ Bonanni, Frank Gehry and Urs Fisher for sharing their minds and their hands to help people with special needs.”
“Bank of America has been a proud supporter of Special Olympics for more than four decades, championing athlete leadership and fostering a sense of empowerment and belonging that extends far beyond the sports arena,” said Antonino Mattarella, Country Executive for Italy, Bank of America. “We’re pleased to build on our longstanding collaboration with support for Special Olympics’ gala dinner. It promises to be an inspiring event and a fitting precursor to their World Winter Games in Turin.”
In addition to Giorgio Armani, Vespa, Bank of America, and Christie’s supported the fundraising event.
The Opening Ceremony for Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 is on 8 March at 18:00CET at Inalpi Arena. More than 1,500 athletes from 102 national delegations around the world will compete in eight sports throughout the following week, supported by 2,000 volunteers. The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live in Italy on Rai 2. Check local listings.
About Special Olympics
Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With over four million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and one million coaches and volunteers in 200 countries, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly
50,000 games and competitions every year.
About Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
The world’s largest sports and humanitarian event is coming to Turin, Italy. 1,500 athletes representing 102 countries will gather for the sporting experience of a lifetime – competing at the Winter Games taking place from 8-15 March. Sports disciplines featured are Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, DanceSport, Figure Skating, Floorball, Short Track Speed Skating, Snowboarding and Snowshoeing.
The Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 Organizing Committee proudly thanks our sponsors for their generous support and commitment. Specifically, The Coca-Cola Company, Founding Partner and Presenting Partner of the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025, Presenting Sponsor Fondazione Campagnia di San Paolo, Presenting Sponsor Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, and Toyota Motor Europe, Presenting Sponsor and Mobility Partner, Main Sponsors Brightspot, Lions Club International Foundation, Media Sponsor ESPN, Official Sponsors Nestle Health Sciences, Robe di Kappa, SEA Milan Airports, and Torino Airport.
We also thank regional and local Italian organizations for their support of the Winter Games; the Italian Government Federal Ministries of Sport and Youth, Tourism, and Disabilities, Piedmont Region, City of Turin, City of Bardonecchia, City of Sestriere, City of Pragelato, the Italian National Olympic Committee and the Italian Paralympic Committee.
For more information on the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025, including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.turin2025.org.
About Vespa
It was 1946 when Vespa made its debut on the roads of a Europe devastated by the recent conflict but, equally, full of creativity and a desire for renewal. After seventy-seven years of history and over nineteen million scooters, Vespa is a global reference for style, elegance and technology. A brand known and loved all over the world that, with almost two million vehicles produced in the last decade, is experiencing one of the most fortunate and dynamic periods in its story www.vespa.com
About Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).
About The Armani Group
Established in 1975 by Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO, the Armani Group is one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies in the world. The Group designs, manufactures, distributes and directly retails fashion and lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewellery, cosmetics, fragrances, and furniture and home décor and operates in the areas of food and beverage and hotellerie.