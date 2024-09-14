Ural DEMO DAYS SPECIAL: COFFEE & DONUT GET TOGETHERS at participating dealers

SATURDAY September 21st

SATURDAY September 28th

SATURDAY October 5th

Coffee & Donuts

Enjoy some coffee and donuts on us or whatever treats your dealer has to offer. Bring your friends, family and four-legged companion!

On-Site Demos

Want to experience a Ural for yourself? Here’s your chance! Participating dealers will be offering demo rides to qualified riders. Make sure to bring your driver’s license with motorcycle endorsement, proof of insurance, and any safety gear you might have. Depending on your dealer, the ride could be as the pilot, the sidecar passenger, or both. If you’re already a Ural rider, we’d love for you to stop by to show off your bike, enjoy the fun, and encourage the newbies.

Meet Local Uralistas!

Get a chance to mingle with Ural owners. The Ural family is one of the closest and friendliest groups of riders out there! Come chat, ask questions, and listen to some great stories about adventuring on Urals.

 Participating Dealers

ALABAMA

Lake Guntersville Powersports
12542 US Hwy 431
Guntersville, AL 35976
(256) 891-1133
View Inventory
Map & Directions

October 5th

*Private test rides schedule available most anytime

ARIZona

GO AZ Motorcycles
15500 N. Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
(480) 607-2764
View Inventory
Map & Directions

October 5th

*Private test rides schedule available most anytime

Kalaber Creations
251 South Montezuma Street
Prescott, AZ 86303
(602) 980-6555
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 21st, 28th, October 5th

On Any Moto
2535 N Jackrabbit Ave
Tuscon, AZ 85745
(520) 269-6606
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 21st, 28th, October 5th

California

Rosso Corsa
1920A Newport Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 202-5355
View Inventory
Map & Directions

SSeptember 21st, 28th, October 5th

Colorado

Colorado Ural
1425 S. Lipan Street
Denver, CO 80223
(303) 872-0284
View Inventory
Map & Directions

October 5th

*Private test rides schedule available most anytime

Florida

Holopaw Ural
5100 Holopaw Rd.
St. Cloud, FL 34773
407-892-1901
View Inventory
Map & Directions

*Private test rides schedule available most anytime

Ural of Daytona
520 W. International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 323-3777
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Cycles of Jacksonville
8209 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 773-4164
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

idaho

Dennis Dillon Ural Boise
6772 West Targee St.,
Boise, ID 83709
(208) 562-8901
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Ural Idaho Falls
845 Milligan Rd
Idaho Falls, ID 83404
(208) 525-1901
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Illinois

Moto Italia
500 E Vandalia St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 692-6770
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 21st, 28th, October 5th

Randy’s Cycle
18307 Beck Rd
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 923-0500
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 21st

Kansas

Ural Kansas City
5244 Merriam Dr
Merriam, KS 66203
(913) 283-7940
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Massachusetts

Ural of New England
649 Massachusetts Ave
Boxborough, MA 01719
(978) 263-9000
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Missouri

Reno’s Powersports
13611 Holmes Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-8900
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

New Hampshire

Ural New England
108 Lafayette Rd,
North Hampton, NH 03862
(603) 585-5085
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

New Jersey

Xtreme Machines
700 Hwy 33
Millstone Township, NJ 08535
732-786-9696
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Pennsylvania

Kissell Motorsports
5165 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd.
Tyrone, PA 16686
(814) 861-7890
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 21st

Street Track N Trail
13723 Conneaut Lake Road
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
(814) 382-4821
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 21st, 28th, October 5th

Tennessee

Nashville Motorcycle Repair
30 Cleveland Ave
Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 742-4186
View Inventory
Map & Directions

October 5th

*Private test rides schedule available most anytime

texas

AF1 Racing
9900 N. Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 459-3966
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Strokers Dallas
9304 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75235
(214) 357-0707
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

washington

Lynnwood Motoplex
17900 Hwy 99
Lynnwood, WA 98037
(425) 774-0505
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Ural Ferndale
5100 Pacific Hwy #101
Ferndale, WA 98248
(866) 411-8725
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Wisconsin

Southeast Sales Powersports
6930 N. 76th St
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 463-2540
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

St. Croix Ural
2060 Hwy 65 N
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 246-2959
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 21st, 28th, October 5th

Canada

British Columbia

International Motorsports
3059 Grandview Highway
Vancouver, BC V5M2E4
(604) 879-0521
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 21st, 28th, October 5th

International Motorsports
9420 200a St
Langley, BC V1M 4C2

(604) 288-1553
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 21st, 28th, October 5th

Shail’s Motorcycles
3 – 19862 96TH Ave
Langley, BC V1M 3CA
(604) 513-1376
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Ontario

Old Vintage Cranks
59 Willow Street North
Acton, ON L7J 1Z8
(519) 853-9269
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

Quebec

Goulet Moto Sports
110 Rue Turgeon
St Therese, QC J7E 3H9
(450) 435-2408
View Inventory
Map & Directions

September 28th

