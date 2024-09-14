Ural DEMO DAYS SPECIAL: COFFEE & DONUT GET TOGETHERS at participating dealers

SATURDAY September 21st
SATURDAY September 28th
SATURDAY October 5th
Coffee & Donuts
Enjoy some coffee and donuts on us or whatever treats your dealer has to offer. Bring your friends, family and four-legged companion!
On-Site Demos
Want to experience a Ural for yourself? Here’s your chance! Participating dealers will be offering demo rides to qualified riders. Make sure to bring your driver’s license with motorcycle endorsement, proof of insurance, and any safety gear you might have. Depending on your dealer, the ride could be as the pilot, the sidecar passenger, or both. If you’re already a Ural rider, we’d love for you to stop by to show off your bike, enjoy the fun, and encourage the newbies.
Meet Local Uralistas!
Get a chance to mingle with Ural owners. The Ural family is one of the closest and friendliest groups of riders out there! Come chat, ask questions, and listen to some great stories about adventuring on Urals.
Participating Dealers
ALABAMA
Lake Guntersville Powersports
12542 US Hwy 431
Guntersville, AL 35976
(256) 891-1133
View Inventory
Map & Directions
October 5th
*Private test rides schedule available most anytime
ARIZona
GO AZ Motorcycles
15500 N. Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
(480) 607-2764
View Inventory
Map & Directions
October 5th
*Private test rides schedule available most anytime
Kalaber Creations
251 South Montezuma Street
Prescott, AZ 86303
(602) 980-6555
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 21st, 28th, October 5th
On Any Moto
2535 N Jackrabbit Ave
Tuscon, AZ 85745
(520) 269-6606
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 21st, 28th, October 5th
California
Rosso Corsa
1920A Newport Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 202-5355
View Inventory
Map & Directions
SSeptember 21st, 28th, October 5th
Colorado
Colorado Ural
1425 S. Lipan Street
Denver, CO 80223
(303) 872-0284
View Inventory
Map & Directions
October 5th
*Private test rides schedule available most anytime
*Private test rides schedule available most anytime
Ural of Daytona
520 W. International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 323-3777
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
Cycles of Jacksonville
8209 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 773-4164
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
idaho
Dennis Dillon Ural Boise
6772 West Targee St.,
Boise, ID 83709
(208) 562-8901
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
Ural Idaho Falls
845 Milligan Rd
Idaho Falls, ID 83404
(208) 525-1901
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
Illinois
Moto Italia
500 E Vandalia St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 692-6770
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 21st, 28th, October 5th
Randy’s Cycle
18307 Beck Rd
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 923-0500
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 21st
September 28th
Massachusetts
Ural of New England
649 Massachusetts Ave
Boxborough, MA 01719
(978) 263-9000
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
Missouri
Reno’s Powersports
13611 Holmes Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-8900
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
New Hampshire
Ural New England
108 Lafayette Rd,
North Hampton, NH 03862
(603) 585-5085
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
New Jersey
Xtreme Machines
700 Hwy 33
Millstone Township, NJ 08535
732-786-9696
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
Pennsylvania
Kissell Motorsports
5165 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd.
Tyrone, PA 16686
(814) 861-7890
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 21st
Street Track N Trail
13723 Conneaut Lake Road
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
(814) 382-4821
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 21st, 28th, October 5th
Tennessee
Nashville Motorcycle Repair
30 Cleveland Ave
Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 742-4186
View Inventory
Map & Directions
October 5th
*Private test rides schedule available most anytime
September 28th
Strokers Dallas
9304 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75235
(214) 357-0707
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
washington
Lynnwood Motoplex
17900 Hwy 99
Lynnwood, WA 98037
(425) 774-0505
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
Ural Ferndale
5100 Pacific Hwy #101
Ferndale, WA 98248
(866) 411-8725
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
Wisconsin
Southeast Sales Powersports
6930 N. 76th St
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 463-2540
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
St. Croix Ural
2060 Hwy 65 N
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 246-2959
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 21st, 28th, October 5th
Canada
British Columbia
International Motorsports
3059 Grandview Highway
Vancouver, BC V5M2E4
(604) 879-0521
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 21st, 28th, October 5th
International Motorsports
9420 200a St
Langley, BC V1M 4C2
(604) 288-1553
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 21st, 28th, October 5th
Shail’s Motorcycles
3 – 19862 96TH Ave
Langley, BC V1M 3CA
(604) 513-1376
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
Ontario
Old Vintage Cranks
59 Willow Street North
Acton, ON L7J 1Z8
(519) 853-9269
View Inventory
Map & Directions
September 28th
Quebec
Goulet Moto Sports
110 Rue Turgeon
St Therese, QC J7E 3H9
(450) 435-2408
View Inventory
Map & Directions