Very dry and Dusty NEPG Grassman National Enduro Results

“The times and racing at the Grassman NEPG were close all day. Despite the hard packed, slippery, and dusty conditions, my 200 handled like a champ. The new Kenda Knarly front tire found pretty good traction where there wasn’t really any to be had! I made a really dumb mistake early on and struggled the rest of the day dealing with the consequences of that mistake. On the bright side I did learn something in the process. You won’t ever see me unhappy with a podium finish and if a rough day is still third place, I must be headed in the right direction!”