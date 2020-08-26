Very dry and Dusty NEPG Grassman National Enduro Results

The day started up with dense fog and warmed up to the mid 80s with high humidity. The track was very dry and dusty with silt ruts and berms, as well as smaller hill climbs and long transfer sections for the riders to negotiate. Thorn Devlin had a break out ride and ended the day in 3rd place in the Pro1 class. Cody Barnes weathered a couple bad breaks to finish 2nd in the Pro2 class. And Rachel Gutish found the podium again with a 3rd place finish.
Factory Team Rider Results:
Thorn Devlin NE Pro1
Cody Barnes NE Pro2
Rachel Gutish Women’s Elite
3rd
2nd
3rd
Photos by: Shan Moore
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“The Grassman National Enduro was a great day for our entire team. We got off to a great start. We were just a few seconds from the test win and managed solid times all day. This podium means a lot to me and it validates the hard work of my mechanic and Beta USA. I’m hungry for more and looking forward to building off this result with our team. Thank you Factory Beta USA and all our sponsors for making these days possible.”
Thorn Devlin
Cody Barnes
250 RR Race Edition
“I struggled a bit today. The track was very hard pack dry and silty. I couldn’t really find a good grove and it showed in my test scores. I ended up second for the day. It’s not where we should be but we are still in the fight for the championship. My Beta 250RR was running awesome today in the tight trees!”
Cody Barnes
Rachel Gutish
200 RR Race Edition
“The times and racing at the Grassman NEPG were close all day. Despite the hard packed, slippery, and dusty conditions, my 200 handled like a champ. The new Kenda Knarly front tire found pretty good traction where there wasn’t really any to be had! I made a really dumb mistake early on and struggled the rest of the day dealing with the consequences of that mistake. On the bright side I did learn something in the process. You won’t ever see me unhappy with a podium finish and if a rough day is still third place, I must be headed in the right direction!”
