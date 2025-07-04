Walker Takes Second Place at Little Raccoon Enduro

The fourth stop on the National Enduro calendar took the teams and riders to Southern Ohio. The area got a bunch of rain the night before the event, so the conditions were slick and technical. Factory Team rider Jhak Walker, coming off a win at the last National Enduro, was eager to keep the momentum rolling. Though he struggled a little in the conditions, Walker still rode his Factory 250 RR strong. He was second in each of the first four tests and took first in the fifth test before falling off a bit in the last one. His effort was good enough for the second spot on the podium at the Little Raccoon National Enduro.
Results:
Jhak Walker » 2nd Place » NE Pro2
Factory 250 RR
“I took second in class at the Little Raccoon National Enduro. It was another solid day. I struggled in the tight, slick conditions but held my own to claim back-to-back podiums at the National Enduro. Looking forward to summer break to work on some things and finish the season strong when we return.”
