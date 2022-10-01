WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEUDLE – OCTOBER 1-2

October 1, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEUDLE – OCTOBER 1-2

MGP-17-Danilo Petrucci-3

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 1.

The first race weekend in October sees Team Suzuki Ecstar on track at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand for round 17 of MotoGP™.

Alex Rins is joined this weekend by Danilo Petrucci, who is standing in for Joan Mir, who is recovering from injury. After the opening qualifying sessions yesterday aboard the GSX-RR both are on track today for the final Free Practice and Qualifying sessions ahead of tomorrow’s race.

In the UK, Buildbase Suzuki are at Round 10 of the British Superbike Championship at Donington Park. The team is joined by Vision-Track Suzuki Superstock rider Charlie Nesbitt, filling the seat of Christian Iddon, who is injured.

October 1-2: Round 17. MotoGP™. Chang International Circuit. Thailand.
October 1-2: Round 10. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Donington Park. UK.

