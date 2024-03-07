Wild Boar GNCC in Florida Results

A Hard Earned Wild Boar GNCC XC3 Win The Wild Boar GNCC in Florida is one of the more physically demanding rounds on the calendar and this year that would again prove true. The day started off with good weather but halfway through the race Mother Nature let loose and dumped rain out of the sky for almost an hour at the end of the race. In the XC2 race, Jon Johnson and Jason Lipscomb didn’t get good starts and headed into the woods eighth and twelfth respectively. Jon was able to push up to the front and soldiered through a crash halfway through the race that shattered a toe in his foot. Johnson would finish in fifth place on the day. Lipscomb kept racing hard but had a few issues and crashes that affected his race landing him in eleventh place on the day. In the XC3 race, Jhak Walker got off to a third-place start but quickly made the move up to the front of the pack. Halfway through the race he began to separate himself from the rest of the class. However, his race was not without a bit of drama. Just short of the finish line Walker picked a bad line in an extremely swampy section of the track that drowned his bike. He pulled his bike out and pushed it a couple hundred yards to the finish line to remain on the top step of the podium.