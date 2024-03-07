Wild Boar GNCC in Florida Results

The Wild Boar GNCC in Florida is one of the more physically demanding rounds on the calendar and this year that would again prove true. The day started off with good weather but halfway through the race Mother Nature let loose and dumped rain out of the sky for almost an hour at the end of the race. In the XC2 race, Jon Johnson and Jason Lipscomb didn’t get good starts and headed into the woods eighth and twelfth respectively. Jon was able to push up to the front and soldiered through a crash halfway through the race that shattered a toe in his foot. Johnson would finish in fifth place on the day. Lipscomb kept racing hard but had a few issues and crashes that affected his race landing him in eleventh place on the day. In the XC3 race, Jhak Walker got off to a third-place start but quickly made the move up to the front of the pack. Halfway through the race he began to separate himself from the rest of the class. However, his race was not without a bit of drama. Just short of the finish line Walker picked a bad line in an extremely swampy section of the track that drowned his bike. He pulled his bike out and pushed it a couple hundred yards to the finish line to remain on the top step of the podium.
Results:
Jon Johnson » 5th Place » XC2
Jay Lipscomb » 11th Place » XC2
Jhak Walker » 1st Place » XC3
Factory 250 RR
“The race started off slow with a few crashes early on and getting stuck. I stayed consistent and was able to work my way back to a top five by the end of the day. Thanks to the entire team for all their hard work and our great sponsors.”
Factory 250 RR
“I got off to a mid-pack start and struggled a little bit the first couple laps. I finally got going as the rain came and worked my way into the top 10 of the XC2 before having an issue and falling back to eleventh. Back at it next weekend, I am excited to try again in the Georgia mud.”
Factory 125 RR
“Wild Boar was definitely wild, with changing conditions throughout the race. We did an air filter change after lap one which put me down some time. But I worked my way up to the lead at the end of lap three. In the last lap about 200 yards from the finish I drowned the bike in water which caused me to push it the last bit. My Beta 125 RR handled the conditions and sand very well! I’m very happy to come away with the win in XC3 and points lead!”
