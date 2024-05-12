With soft tires Sergio Garcia triumphs Moto2 and David Alonso dominates Moto3

Fastest race paces ever for Le Mans with Pirelli

With soft rear tyres, Garcia triumphs in Moto2™️ and Alonso completes his domination winning Moto3™️.

The Le Mans Grand Prix came to an end with the second win of the season for Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI/Boscoscuro) in Moto2™, whereas pole man and weekend dominator David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) swept Moto3™.

Throughout the weekend, Pirelli’s soft compounds allowed the riders to set new records in both categories: track lap record, race fast lap, and all-time best race pace.

Record-setting soft compounds protagonists throughout the weekend

“For Pirelli, this was an extremely positive weekend. Straight away from the free practice sessions, the riders in both championships were extremely fast, so much that they dropped well below the track lap records as early as Friday, only to set new race lap records as well. The races were extremely fast and fiercely fought, with improvements in the neighbourhood of three tenths per lap compared with last year which were actually the fastest ever in Le Mans for these categories. The softest rear compounds, the SC0 in Moto2 and the SC1 in Moto3, were protagonists throughout the weekend, demonstrating highly consistent performance both in high temperatures, like on Friday and Saturday, and in the cooler temperatures on Sunday. The feedback received from the young Rookies Cup riders was also very positive, as demonstrated by the broken track records and the race times. Everyone involved is putting forth the utmost effort and we can see progress race after race. Congratulations to all the winners of this fantastic GP weekend.”

THE RACE OF THE TYRES

Moto2™

· The softest tyres, namely the SC1 front and SC0 rear, were by far the most used during the weekend, as well as in the race on Sunday, where only Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team/Kalex) e Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP/Kalex) preferred the SC2 (medium) front and Daniel Muñoz (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team/Kalex) the SC1 (medium) rear.

· Starting from the third spot on the grid, Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI/Boscoscuro) won the race with a total time of 35’20.709, making it the race with the fastest pace ever for the category in Le Mans, an improvement of more than three tenths compared with 2023. Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) set the new race lap record with a time of 1’35.796, almost three tenths faster than Pedro Acosta’s 2023 record.

Moto3™

· David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) won the race after having dominated in all the sessions throughout the weekend. All the riders on the front row started with the SC2 (medium) front and SC1 (soft) rear combination. Overall, this was the most popular choice. Only four opted for the SC1 (soft) front and nine went with the SC2 (media) rear.

· The races were held in practically identical conditions to 2023. With the same number of laps, the race this year was seven seconds faster than last season with an average improvement per lap of more than three tenths. In this case as well, it was raced with the fastest pace ever for the category in Le Mans.

Red Bull Rookies Cup

· Both the races this year were faster than those in 2023. In Race 1, the average lap was almost 1 second faster, whereas in Race 2, it was more than 1.2 seconds.

· ⁠In the race on Saturday, pole man Máximo Quiles won, whereas today Brian Uriarte took home the victory, beating out Máximo Quiles and Hakim Danish.

· Argentine Marco Morelli set the new race lap record with a time of 1’44.019 on the 14th and penultimate lap, demonstrating the consistent performance of the SC2 tyres that the riders have available to them in this championship.