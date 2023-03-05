WorldSSP Federico Caricasulo is back to his winning ways

One win each for Toprak Razgatlioglu on Yamaha and Álvaro Bautista on Ducati on the second day of racing at the Indonesian Mandalika circuit. The Turkish rider took the Superpole Race held in the morning, whereas in Race 2, the Spaniard repeated his performance from race 1, thereby taking his fifth win out of the six races held so far. Historic success in WorldSSP for Federico Caricasulo and team Althea. The tyres were protagonists once again today, where all the solutions brought by Pirelli were widely used by the riders.

Confirmation in the races that the compounds brought were all valid alternatives

“The races today substantially confirmed that the compounds we decided to make available to the riders for this round all proved to be equally valid options and to be highly versatile. At the front, the riders used both the standard SC1 and SC2, winning and finishing on the podium with both solutions. The same can be said for the rear. The standard SC0 and the SCX B0800 development solution were both always in play and even those riders who were astonished on Saturday by how Bautista managed to win with the super soft rear managed to use the same compound today. This is a clear demonstration that there are no tyres which work better with one bike as opposed to another, but that it is the vehicle setup and the individual riders’ riding skills and ability to manage the tyres that count. Congratulations to all the race winners today and to Xavi Vierge for his outstanding performance on Honda, improving throughout the weekend and taking a spot on the podium in Race 2.”

After starting from pole position, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) won the Superpole Race over the 8-lap distance after a red flag using a standard SC2 front tyre and an SCX-A (B0800) rear . The latter had already been used by Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) to win Race 1 yesterday. The same tyres were chosen by the riders finishing behind the Turk: in order, his teammate Andrea Locatelli and Kawasaki riders Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK).

Compared with Race 1, where the SCX-A (B0800) had been used exclusively by the two Ducati factory riders, in the Superpole Race, the majority of the riders on the grid chose this solution. Álvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, on the other hand, opted instead for the standard SC0, once again making an unconventional choice.

In Race 2, the hard standard SC2 remained the most used option at the front . For the rear, on the other hand, rider preference was divided equally between the standard SC0 and the SCX-A (B0800 specification) . After the race was red-flagged due to an accident, at the second start there were 14 laps left to go and some riders who had initially put on the SC0 rear decided to switch up and gamble on the SCX-A (B0800). Among these were Locatelli, Gerloff, and Bassani, whereas Bautista went from the SCX-A to the SC0.

It was an extremely heated race won by Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) who, starting from the tenth spot on the grid and using SC0 rear and SC1 front tyres, clawed his way quickly up through the ranks to take the race lead and the top step of the podium. Finishing behind him were Superpole Race winner Toprak Razgatlioglu, who used the SC2 front and SC0 rear, and Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) who opted instead for the SC1 front and SCX-A rear.