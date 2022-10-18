X-Raid developed Yamaha-powered YXZ1000R prototype SSV

Upgraded YXZ1000R Prototype Set for Final Development Test at Andalucía Rally

The X-Raid developed, and Yamaha-powered YXZ1000R prototype SSV will undergo the final step in its development process ahead of the 2023 Dakar Rally, with Audi Sport factory driver and long-time Yamaha Ambassador Stéphane Peterhansel set to take the wheel for the Andalucía Rally, which gets underway tomorrow, Wednesday 19th October, with a short qualifying stage.

With support from Yamaha Motor Europe, the X-Raid Yamaha Rally Team recently ran a shakedown of the upgraded YXZ1000R prototype in Morocco, where Peterhansel racked up many kilometres on a wide variety of terrain and in demanding conditions. The Dakar legend declared himself impressed with the YXZ1000R prototype, which he felt offered the perfect balance of chassis and engine performance.

The last stage of development at the Andalucía Rally will see Peterhansel assess the final iteration of the YXZ1000R prototype under race conditions, vital preparation ahead of the X-Raid team, who celebrate their 20th anniversary this year, taking on the challenge of the 2023 Dakar Rally. There, last year, the YXZ1000R prototype gave a glimpse of its potential with a second-place finish in the FIA T3.1 Lightweight Prototype class.

Conditions are also set to be far different to those experienced during a shakedown test in Morocco in August, where temperatures soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius, while the harsh gravel terrain throughout the southern Spanish region is set to challenge the Yamaha drivetrain, engine and gearbox further.

Designed to meet FIA regulations, the X-Raid developed YXZ1000R prototype is based on the production model, but with the new upgrades, it boasts even more power. X-raid has reinforced the front and rear suspension arms, allowing the shock absorbers to be moved outwards, and uprated the braking system to cope with the improved engine performance.

At the last visit to Andalucía, Yamaha Motor Europe President & CEO Eric de Seynes and Camelia Liparoti demonstrated the first version of the YXZ1000R prototype’s superb reliability, finishing the rally in third place in the FIA T3 rankings.

This time, Peterhansel will be behind the wheel of the prototype machine and the 14-time winner of the Dakar Rally is set to tackle special stages of up to 300 km, starting from Dos Hermanas near Sevilla, before concluding four days later at the coastal town of Barbate.