YART Yamaha Locked and Loaded for the Le Mans 24 Heures Motos

The Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team of Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika, Jason O’Halloran, and reserve rider Robin Mulhauser are ready to kick off the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) at the Le Mans 24 Heures Motos in France from the 17th to 20th of April.

The YART team arrives in Le Mans aiming to win back their EWC crown after finishing the 2024 season as runners-up and just missing out on defending the title by 14 points in a dramatic showdown at the Bol d’Or.

The 2023 champions head into the new season with a change to their rider lineup after the retirement of Niccolò Canepa, the most successful Italian endurance rider of all time, at the end of last year to become Yamaha Motor Europe’s Road Racing Sporting Manager.

He is replaced by the most successful Yamaha rider in terms of victories in the British Superbike Championship, Jason O’Halloran. The Australian is no stranger to endurance racing, having competed in the championship numerous times before, as well as racing in WorldSBK, Moto2, and WorldSSP, although this will be his first 24-hour race.

The Austrian squad head into the opening round with the iconic #7 back on their Bridgestone-shod R1 after choosing to run #1 plate during 2024. The team are full of confidence after a successful preseason that saw them finish the official Le Mans Pre-Test in second overall, with a 1:35.459, which was over three-tenths quicker than Canepa’s qualifying lap record at the circuit (1:35.791).

They will be looking to replicate their pace from last year, when the team dominated proceedings, claiming pole position and leading the race for almost 16 hours before a crash saw them mount a sensational fightback for third.

Joining the YART team on the grid again in 2025 is the ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99, with riders Florian Marino, Randy de Puniet, and Jérémy Guarnoni. Managed by Mario Kupper, the team claimed their first EWC podium at the 2024 Bol d’Or to ensure they finished as the top Independent Team last year and fourth overall in just their second season in the championship, and they aim to build on these results in 2025.

One of the most well-known endurance races, the inaugural 24 Heures Motos, took place in 1978. Since its inception, it has used the 4.185 km Bugatti Circuit, with the demanding layout including the famous Le Mans start/finish straight, Dunlop Esses, and Ford Chicane, plus a twisty infield that means little respite for the riders. On top of this, a mixed forecast over the weekend means the weather will undoubtedly play a part in deciding the outcome, as it usually does at Le Mans.

The action kicks off on Thursday with Free Practice, the first qualifying sessions, and Night Practice, before qualifying concludes on Friday. The legendary race, with the traditional running start, starts at 3 pm on Saturday, with the winners crowned on Sunday afternoon after 24 hours of racing.

Karel Hanika

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“We have had a superb off-season, and the feeling with the Bridgestone tyres and the R1 has been excellent. We got some track time during the private practice sessions in mixed conditions, which helped us prepare for the weekend, because the weather forecast is not great. The preparation for the race has been perfect; we ran back-to-back with two different bikes that had different setups during practice, and found something to help us make that extra step. Jason feels like he has been part of the team for a long time and has fit in so well. The team have worked hard, and we are as ready as possible.”

Marvin Fritz

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“The private practice sessions, pre-test, and the off-season went well. The team have made another step and worked hard throughout the winter. We have improved our package, and the average over the stints has been faster during testing, so we are confident heading into the race. Jason fits perfectly with the team. After finishing in second four times and missing out on the win last year, we finally want to stand on the top step in Le Mans. We are ready, so bring it on!”

Jason O’Halloran

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“It has been great to join the YART team for the 2025 season. Pre-season has been really strong, and we have completed eight or nine days of testing before the private practice sessions, so we are ready for the season to begin. I am looking forward to my first 24-hour race, and I am sure we will be very competitive and able to challenge for the podium, so I cannot wait!”

Robin Mulhauser

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team – Reserve Rider

“We come into the first round full of confidence. The team worked hard during pre-season to develop the bike and tyres, so we feel we have a great package to challenge for the title once more. I am so happy to be a part of such a great team for another year. We have done everything we can to prepare for this race, but, as always in endurance racing, we will need a bit of luck. We have the pace to challenge for the win, so let’s see what we can do.”

Mandy Kainz

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team – Team Manager

“We are ready for the new season. I am very proud of the hard work the team has put in during the off-season to develop the bike, and during a busy testing period, we have definitely made a step with the package. Jason has done a great job adapting to the team and getting up to speed, so we feel confident we can fight for a good result. This is endurance racing, anything can happen, but we have put ourselves in the best position possible and are excited to get started!”