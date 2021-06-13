Yoshimura SERT Motul dominated 2021 Endurance World Championship opening round

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL DOMINATE 24 HEURES MOTOS

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 13.

Yoshimura SERT Motul dominated the opening round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship today, the 24 Heures Motos in France.

The new team, a partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yoshimura Japan and 16-time World Endurance Champions SERT crossed the line after 855 laps of the Bugatti Circuit, eight laps ahead of second-placed Webike SRC Kawasaki after a perfect performance from Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Simon and the factory GSX-R1000R.

More information, results, photos and points to follow….

