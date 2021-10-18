Zink National Enduro AMA National Enduro Championship

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger scored his first podium finish of the season with an impressive ride at the Zink National Enduro. Overcoming a tough start to the year due to injury, Bollinger put all the pieces together on Sunday to earn a hard-fought third overall at the penultimate round of the AMA National Enduro Championship.

With a top-three finish right out of the gate, Bollinger set himself up for a positive day in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. He kept the momentum rolling into the second test with another third-place before battling through a couple of small crashes mid-way through the day, but he still managed to maintain a top-four position in tests three and four. He grabbed another third in test five and finished the day off strong with a fourth in the final test, giving him a comfortable gap to secure third overall.



“Finally!” Bollinger exclaimed. “I ended up landing on the podium today and I felt really good and fast on the bike all day. I had some good times and a few crashes but we were still able to land the Husqvarna on the box. Hopefully this monkey is off my back and we can get back up there this weekend at the GNCC.”

Teammate Craig DeLong rounded out the top-five overall with a consistent performance throughout the day. DeLong had a slower start to the day, finishing sixth in the first three tests but he picked it up around the halfway point and put in three top-five finishes to end the day on a strong note in fifth-place.

“It was a sub-par day for me,” DeLong said. “I just struggled a little bit and I wasn’t comfortable riding my normal pace out there but we’ll do some homework and be ready for the next one.”

Next: Round 9 – November 7, 2021 – Stanton, Alabama

Zink Ranch National Results

NE Pro1 Results

1. Josh Toth (KTM)

2. Steward Baylor Jr. (YAM)

3. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

5. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

NE Pro1 Championship Standings

1. Steward Baylor Jr., 206 points

2. Josh Toth, 180 points

3. Ben Kelley, 164 points

4. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 140 points