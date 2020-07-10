$1500 Cash For Carbon Vehicle Trade-In Program

It might seem trivial but with everything going on in the world, as riders, we understand the need to get out on the open road, clear your head, and find some perspective. Because we could all use a little bit more joy in our lives, for those who ride, throwing a leg over a bike is the best way to find joy and exhilaration, and to reclaim the sense of peace that’s gone missing from our daily lives.

For the last 13+ years Zero Motorcycles has been working to perfect the motorcycle riding experience, and every moment on a Zero is a moment that you are sure to remember. To truly understand it you really have to try it.

And right now through August 15, 2020, Zero is putting $1,500 on top of the value of your trade-in gas bike toward the purchase of a 2020 SR/S or SR/F!

Adding this to the current North America Federal Tax Credit you have the potential of saving nearly $4,000 on a new SR/F or SR/S. There has never been a better time to convert to Electric.