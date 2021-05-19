2021 Royal Enfield BUILD TRAIN RACE flat track INT650 flat track builds

2021 BUILD TRAIN RACE FLAT TRACK TO KICK OFF IN TEXAS

Motorcycles and racers to debut at Women’s Motorcycle Show

Milwaukee, Wis (Tuesday, May 18, 2021) — The 2021 Royal Enfield BUILD TRAIN RACE (BTR) flat track participants will debut their new INT 650 flat track builds at the Women’s Motorcycle Show in Texas during the Get On! Moto Fest, May 21- 23 at Texas Motor Speedway. The builds will be on display throughout the weekend along with the female builders who will race the motorcycles later this year.

For 2021, Royal Enfield has added seven new riders from across the U.S. along with the inclusion of two BTR alumni, Jillian Deschenes and Lana MacNaughton. During the Get On! Moto Fest, several participants will be on hand in the Women’s Motorcycle Show portion of the event displaying their freshly built INT 650 flat track racers.

“Royal Enfield is excited to once again showcase the BTR program in 2021,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Americas. “In 2020, the program was met with enormously positive feedback throughout the industry and this year, we’ve added more racers to make the competition even more exciting for both the fans and the racers. The ladies have been working hard on their builds all spring and we’re excited to share them with the public at the Get On! Moto Fest.”

The BTR participants will again compete in a handful of Progressive American Flat Track exhibition events and amateur races beginning with the AMA District 17 Chicago Half-Mile presented by Royal Enfield and promoted by Track Enterprises in the Women’s Class. For a complete schedule please visit www.stevenaceracing.com.

In 2020, four women participated in the BTR program at various American Flat Track races throughout the year. The goal of the program is to elevate the visibility of women in motorcycle racing and provide opportunities to female motorcycle enthusiasts in racing. The Get On! Moto Fest is a celebration of the two-wheeled lifestyle featuring manufacturer demo rides including Royal Enfield motorcycles, Women’s Motorcycle Show, AMD custom bike show, American Flat Track racing, vendors, music and more.

To learn more about the participants of the BTR program, visit www.BuildTrainRace.com or follow Royal Enfield on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Get On! Moto Fest pre-sale tickets are just $15 and fans can also obtain AFT SuperTicket’s which grant access to both the Get On! Moto Fest and AFT on Saturday, May 22. To purchase your tickets, click here.

About Steve Nace

Steve Nace Racing Promotions was formed in 1989. Since then we have promoted several disciplines of racing including AMA Flat Track & TT races, ATVA Extreme Dirt Track Series events, Mini Sprint races, Kart races, Quarter Midget races and Motocross events. Steve Nace Racing Promotions organized and held the AMA Amateur Flat Track Grand Championships for eight years playing host to the fastest amateur racers from across the country and abroad. Steve Nace, the company owner, has been involved in racing since 1969.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.