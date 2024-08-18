2024 all-time lap records and faster races than last year plus new records

The Austrian Grand Prix ended with the success of Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo/Kalex) in Moto2™ and David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) in Moto3™.

Thanks also to the performance of the standard Pirelli tyres, the same ones that can be purchased by any motorcyclist, new all-time lap records were set, the races were faster than last year and a new race lap record was set in Moto3™. Also in Austria, records and brilliant tyre performance



“The balance of this weekend at the Red Bull Ring is certainly positive. On Saturday, new all-time lap records were set in both Moto2™ and Moto3™, while today, despite the heavy rain mixed with hail that fell late yesterday afternoon which effectively cancelled out the evolution of the track, we had two races faster than last year as well as the new race lap record in Moto3™. The tyres performed well throughout the weekend, and even at the end of the race they looked good, and the wear was minimal, which means they have worked very well. Once again, we had confirmation that the standard allocation chosen for this year is able to offer excellent performance in various conditions and on different tracks. While in Moto2™ the soft compounds demonstrated great adaptability and were once again the almost unanimous choice for the race, in Moto3™ all the options were protagonists with excellent results, and this indicates that the range is very competitive and appreciated. With this GP now behind us, at the end of the month we are looking forward to a completely different circuit, that of Aragón which, due to the recent resurfacing and based on the tests carried out a few days ago, seems to have become particularly aggressive on the tyres”. Moto2™ · The tyre choice for the race was almost unanimous with soft compounds on both axles, i.e. SC0 rear and SC1 front, for all with exception for Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP/Kalex) who fitted medium SC2 on the front. · Starting from pole, Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo/Kalex) won the race in 36’22.427, improving by 2.5 seconds the 2023 race time. Behind him was Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) in second postion and Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/Kalex) in third. · The average lap time was 1’34.888, a full tenth faster than the 2023 race. Moto3™ · The most used compounds in the race were soft SC1 at the rear (17 out of 27 riders) and medium SC2 at the front (19 out of 27 riders). David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) won on medium SC2 front and soft SC1 rear tyres, while David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports/KTM), second on the podium, and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3/GASGAS), third, opted for medium SC2 on both axles. · Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP/Husqvarna), on both front and rear medium SC2 tyres, set a new race lap record with a time of 1’40.092 on lap 10, more than 8 tenths quicker than the 2022 record by David Muñoz (1’40.910). A total of 16 riders dropped below the previous race lap record. · Lasting 33’40.607, this year’s race was almost 24 seconds faster than the 2023 race (34’04.291), for an average improvement per lap of about 1.2 seconds.