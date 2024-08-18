2024 all-time lap records and faster races than last year plus new records

|Faster races than in 2023 with victories for Vietti and Alonso on standard Pirelli tyres
|With tyres from the standard allocation regularly on sale on the market, the Italian and the Colombian riders won the Moto2™ and Moto3™ races of the Austrian GP respectively
|The Austrian Grand Prix ended with the success of Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo/Kalex) in Moto2™ and David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) in Moto3™.
Thanks also to the performance of the standard Pirelli tyres, the same ones that can be purchased by any motorcyclist, new all-time lap records were set, the races were faster than last year and a new race lap record was set in Moto3™.
Also in Austria, records and brilliant tyre performance
Moto2™
· The tyre choice for the race was almost unanimous with soft compounds on both axles, i.e. SC0 rear and SC1 front, for all with exception for Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP/Kalex) who fitted medium SC2 on the front.
· Starting from pole, Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo/Kalex) won the race in 36’22.427, improving by 2.5 seconds the 2023 race time. Behind him was Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) in second postion and Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/Kalex) in third.
· The average lap time was 1’34.888, a full tenth faster than the 2023 race.
Moto3™
· The most used compounds in the race were soft SC1 at the rear (17 out of 27 riders) and medium SC2 at the front (19 out of 27 riders). David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) won on medium SC2 front and soft SC1 rear tyres, while David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports/KTM), second on the podium, and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3/GASGAS), third, opted for medium SC2 on both axles.
· Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP/Husqvarna), on both front and rear medium SC2 tyres, set a new race lap record with a time of 1’40.092 on lap 10, more than 8 tenths quicker than the 2022 record by David Muñoz (1’40.910). A total of 16 riders dropped below the previous race lap record.
· Lasting 33’40.607, this year’s race was almost 24 seconds faster than the 2023 race (34’04.291), for an average improvement per lap of about 1.2 seconds.