2024 MXGP for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing chase their first podium silverware of season

A busy Grand Prix of Spain on the outskirts of Madrid was the scene for round two of twenty in 2024 MXGP and for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to chase their first podium silverware of the season. World Champion Andrea Adamo won the second MX2 moto with his KTM 250 SX-F and finished 3rd while Jeffrey Herlings classified 4th in the MXGP class with the KTM 450 SX-F; tying on points for 3rd place.

Intu Xanadu – Arroyomolinos, the staple home of MXGP in Spain, stages round two and the first of two Spanish Grand Prix events in 2024. Sunshine coats the rough and rutted hard-pack

Jeffrey Herlings goes 3-4 in the two MXGP motos to gather 38 points and equal the 3rd place finisher, filling 4th in the final Grand Prix table

MX2 #1 Andrea Adamo rides superbly in the second moto to grasp his first checkered flag of the campaign and secure 3rd in the Grand Prix

Liam Everts makes his first Grand Prix appearance of the season and adds an overall result of 5th to a pleasing Qualification Heat run to 3rd

Sacha Coenen again shows fast speed and bags of potential. The Belgian is 9th in MX2 with the second moto holeshot

MXGP landed into European soil for the second Grand Prix of the season and into the compact confines of the Spanish circuit constructed specifically for the MXGP fixture and on the southern outskirts of Madrid. Decent weather coated the weekend as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing were back to full strength with a four-rider roster in both MXGP and MX2 classes and with the KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F in play.

On Saturday Jeffrey Herlings recovered from two big ‘moments’ from the start and during the formative phases of the RAM Qualification Heat to work his way to 4th position by the checkered flag and therefore earn the same choice in the gate for Sunday’s motos. In the MX2 affair Liam Everts completed a solid return from injury to confirm 3rd. Andrea Adamo was 6th with Sacha Coenen taking 8th place.

Herlings started brightly in the first MXGP moto on Sunday. He fought in the beginning and towards the end with Tim Gajser and captured 3rd for his first top three result of 2024. In the second race he made it to 4th on the first lap but a static affair saw little passing opportunities and he crossed the line in the same berth.

Liam Everts was the best starting and highest finisher from MX2 Moto1. The Belgian’s dependable level of consistency ensured 4th while Adamo was 6th and Coenen weathered some mistakes to take 12th. Coenen grabbed the holeshot in the second moto but it was Adamo who resiliently bossed the race for his first P1. His 6-1 scorecard was good enough for the final step of the rostrum. Everts was 6th in the race (5th for the GP) and Coenen took 8th (for 9th overall).

From Spanish earth to deep Italian sand: the Riola Sardo circuit on the island of Sardinia will entertain the third Grand Prix of 2024 during the first weekend of April.

Jeffrey Herlings, 3rd and 4th for 4th overall in MXGP: “Pretty OK. I was 5th in the first moto and worked my way to 3rd and pretty much stayed there the whole time. I put a challenge on the 2nd placed guy but couldn’t make the pass. An ‘OK’ start in the second moto and stayed in 4th. No excuses. Things went better than Argentina but still not a great weekend. We made a step in the right direction because we were closer to the leaders than round one. We’ll put our heads down and look to Sardinia where we can hopefully get on the podium and where a win would be absolutely great.”

Andrea Adamo, 6th and 1st for 3rd overall in MX2: “I knew I was not ready in Argentina, and I was even surprised about my Quali race there, but today in the second race we saw the results of the winter. It was still a tough weekend here but the feeling arrived and I had a better start. I am getting better and better and I cannot wait for the next Grand Prix. I am not at my best level yet.”

Liam Everts, 4th and 6th for 5th overall in MX2: “Everything very positive and I felt good all weekend long. I didn’t know how my hand would feel but things went well. Good flow and good mojo on Sunday. P4 in the first moto and in the second I got stuck behind another rider and had a little tip-over. I got back to P6 for P5 overall and I’m happy to return to action like this.”

Sacha Coenen, 12th and 8th for 9th overall in MX2: “Not a good start in the first moto and it was very difficult to come back. I made some passes and found myself in P8 but went down in the corner by the pitlane. I did the best I could after that but I wasn’t feeling great. It was cool to get the holeshot in the second moto but for some reason I lost the front after two laps and lost ten places in one turn! Really frustrating. We should have done way-better today but we will keep on trying to improve.”

Download photos from the Grand Prix of Spain HERE

Results MXGP Spain 2024

1. Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 1-1

2. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 2-2

3. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 4-3

4. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 3-4

5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI), Kawasaki, 7-6

Standings MXGP 2024 after 2 of 20 rounds

1. Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 114 points

2. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 104

3. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 92

4. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 77

5. Pauls Jonass (LAT), Honda, 46

Results MX2 Spain 2024

1. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna 1-2

2. Simon Laegenfelder (GER), GASGAS 2-3

3. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 6-1

4. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Husqvarna 3-4

5. Liam Everts (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 4-6

9. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 12-8

Standings MX2 2024 after 2 of 20 rounds

1. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 113 points

2. Simon Laegenfelder (GER), GASGAS, 101

3. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 82

4. Lucas Coenen (BEL) Husqvarna, 75

5. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha, 72

8. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 53

12. Liam Everts (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 41