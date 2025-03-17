A dark Sunday for Aprilia Racing at Termas de Río Hondo

MARCO BEZZECCHI CRASHES ON THE FIRST TURN, LORENZO SAVADORI OUT DUE TO A LEFT SHOULDER INJURY
The race in Argentina turned out to be particularly difficult for the Aprilia Racing riders: Marco Bezzecchi crashed out on the first turn, whereas Lorenzo Savadori was forced to miss the race due to a sub-dislocation of the left shoulder suffered in Q1.
Marco Bezzecchi’s race, after starting from the ninth spot on the grid, his race ended early due to a crash on the first corner. Fortunately, the accident did not cause any physical consequences for the Italian rider, but it ruled out any chance of battling for a good race result.
Lorenzo Savadori, who suffered a sub-dislocation to his left shoulder in Q1, assessed his fitness during the warm-up session to evaluate – along with the delegated medical staff – the possibility of him taking part in the race. Following the medical check-up, the decision was taken for Savadori to sit out the race.
It was my mistake — I braked too late. I managed to miss Franco Morbidelli, but unfortunately, I hit Fabio Quartararo’s rear tyre. I’ve already apologised to his team, but I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise once again to Fabio. In any case, it was a good weekend. We had the pace to battle for the good positions. We still need to improve in qualifying, and that will be my goal for the next GP. I also felt good on the bike in the warm-up session, and I expected to be able to ride a good race, but the mistake on the first corner changed my plans.
This is one of those Sundays to forget, but one of the positive aspects is undoubtedly the bike’s performance we saw with Marco throughout the various sessions. I feel bad for Fabio Quartararo who was blamelessly involved in Marco’s accident on the first corner. We’ll pick up our work with Sava in Austin, hoping that he is at 100% fitness, since we will continue developing the bike. We’ll try to increase Marco’s confidence on the bike, which is already good, but it certainly needs improvement with new tyres.
