A dark Sunday for Aprilia Racing at Termas de Río Hondo

The race in Argentina turned out to be particularly difficult for the Aprilia Racing riders: Marco Bezzecchi crashed out on the first turn, whereas Lorenzo Savadori was forced to miss the race due to a sub-dislocation of the left shoulder suffered in Q1. Marco Bezzecchi’s race, after starting from the ninth spot on the grid, his race ended early due to a crash on the first corner. Fortunately, the accident did not cause any physical consequences for the Italian rider, but it ruled out any chance of battling for a good race result. Lorenzo Savadori, who suffered a sub-dislocation to his left shoulder in Q1, assessed his fitness during the warm-up session to evaluate – along with the delegated medical staff – the possibility of him taking part in the race. Following the medical check-up, the decision was taken for Savadori to sit out the race.