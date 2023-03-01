Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2023 – Stage 3 Results

Set out in a loop around Liwa City, stage three of the ADDC challenged riders with a total distance of 303 kilometers. The 266-kilometer timed special was physically one of the toughest of the event so far, with rougher, more technical terrain making up much of the route.

Feeling comfortable in the demanding conditions, Toby Price made the best of his eighth-place start position to push hard on the tracks. With his KTM 450 RALLY performing perfectly, Price was able to reel in the riders ahead of him.

Slotting into a solid second place on time early on, Toby maintained that pace right to the end of the stage, where he was able to ultimately move into the lead in the final few kilometers. At the close of day three, and after close to 11 hours of racing against the clock, Price now trails the overall rally leader by a mere three minutes with two long stages left to cover.

Toby Price: “Yeah, stage three is done, and I was a little happier today. It was still tough out there with some unpredictable dunes but I was able to find a better rhythm and keep up a good pace. It would still be easy to make a mistake and risk injury so you have to stay completely focused all the time. A stage win today, which is great, it just doesn’t give me the best start position for tomorrow’s long stage four. All-in-all I’m happy and the bike is working really well. We’ll see what the final two days bring – I’m looking forward to it.”

Provisional Results – Stage 3 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2023

1. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 3:43:29

2. Pablo Quintanilla (CHI), Honda, 3:43:45 +0:16

3. Skyler Howes (USA), Husqvarna, 3:43:48 +0:19

4. Ignacio Cornejo (CHI), Honda, 3:44:04 +0:35

5. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 3:44:32 +1:03

Other KTM

9. Mason Klein (USA), KTM, 3:49:01 +5:32

10. Paolo Lucci (ITA), KTM, 3:51:22 +7:53

Provisional Standings – Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2023 after 3 of 5 stages

1. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 10:55:02

2. Pablo Quintanilla (CHI), Honda, 10:55:45 +0:43

3. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 10:27:58 +2:56

4. Ignacio Cornejo (CHI), Honda, 10:58:02 +3:00

5. Skyler Howes (USA), Husqvarna, 11:00:07 +5:05

Other KTM

9. Mason Klein (USA), KTM, 11:11:01 +15:59

10. Paolo Lucci (ITA), KTM, 11:30:47 +35:45