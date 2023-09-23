All-electric 4hp BMW motorcycles are a joy to ride and help 2023 BMW BERLIN MARATHON run smoothly

+++ BMW CE 04 eScooter and BMW CE 02 eParkourer complete 42 zero-emission kilometres in their home city +++ BMW BERLIN MARATHON for inline skaters: Jason Suttles (BEL) and Gabriela Rueda (COL) triumph +++ 47,000 runners, handbikers and wheelchair athletes start on Sunday +++

Berlin. Fast from the word go: In keeping with tradition, the inline skaters opened the 2023 BMW BERLIN MARATHON on Saturday. Leading the athletes round the route was a small fleet of all-electric BMW CE 04 and BMW CE 02 scooters. The track check was a home outing in two regards for the BMW motorcycles: the electric two-wheelers have been developed specifically for urban riding pleasure and are manufactured at the BMW Group plant in Berlin, the home of international BMW motorcycle production. The exclusive experience ended with an unforgettable moment, as they passed under the iconic Brandenburg Gate. The BMW CE 04 and a selection of fully electric BMW automobiles are used as route and organisational vehicles at the BMW BERLIN MARATHON, which is the fastest in the world.

Following the fleet of scooters were roughly 4,500 inline skaters, who compete separately to the 47,000 other participants registered for the BMW BERLIN MARATHON, due to the high speeds they achieve. There were dramatic finishes in both the women’s and the men’s races. Jason Suttels from Belgium was awarded the victory after finishing with the same time as his compatriot Bart Swings (57:01 minutes). There was also a tied finish in the women’s race (1:08.59 hours), with two athletes from the same country crossing the finish line together. Columbian Gabriela Rueda just pipped Eliana Garcia Arias on the line.

The BMW CE 04 is the perfect urban companion. With its electric drive, forward-looking design and innovative connectivity solutions, the new scooter perfectly merges transport and communication functions. Offering a maximum output of 31 kW (42 hp), a maximum speed of 120 km/h and a range of some 130 kilometres, the BMW CE 04 is capable of speedy progress not just in the city but on main roads and motorway sections, too.

With the new BMW CE 02 (expected to be available from spring 2024), BMW Motorrad is offering another electric vehicle for urban conurbations and a new way into the world of BMW Motorrad. The BMW CE 02 is electric, particularly appealing to younger people, and is made for the city: nimble, practical, robust and reduced to the essentials in terms of design.

With a maximum power output of 11 kW /15 PS, the new CE 02 can be ridden by persons aged 16 and above. In a 4 kW / 5 hp (rated power 3.2 kW / 4 hp) version limited to 45 km/h, the new CE 02 also meets the requirements of the AM driving licence class and can be ridden in Germany, for example, from the age of 15 and by riders who have a car licence.

The BMW Group plant in Berlin can look back on a long tradition of motorcycle manufacturing. BMW motorcycles have been produced in Berlin-Spandau since 1969. With over 2,200 employees and a capacity of up to 900 motorcycles and premium e-scooters per day, the plant is the heart of BMW Motorrad’s global production. 28 to 33 models are produced in Berlin – that is almost the entire range of BMW Motorrad models. Roughly 80 percent of the motorcycles manufactured are exported to more than 130 countries around the world.