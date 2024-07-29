Allow teams and riders more freedom of choice on which tires to use over the weekend

After almost a four-week break, Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders return to the track at Silverstone, where the British Grand Prix will take place from 2 to 4 August. At 5.9 kilometres, the British track is the longest of the calendar and is a very fast circuit, with a good level of grip but several fast corners that put a lot of strain on the tyres, generating high lateral loads and spinning. In order to allow teams and riders more freedom of choice on which tyres to use over the weekend, compared to the standard allocation Pirelli has decided to increase the quantity of tyres to 8 units for each front specification in both classes and for each Moto3™ rear, with the addition for the smaller class of 6 units per rider of the hard C1096 rear development compound, already seen at other GPs this year. Increased quantities for each compound to facilitate the work of teams and riders “Silverstone is a circuit that we know quite well because we have raced there for many years in both World Superbike and BSB, so we have data to base ourselves on, notwithstanding the well-known differences between the bikes used in these championships and those used in Moto2™ and Moto3™. We know it is a very fast and quite demanding track for tyres, offering a combination of high-speed straights interspersed with very technical and fast corners that generate intense side loads (like at Beckett) and high levels of spinning. Arriving at the ideal configuration for the race will therefore require a lot of work, which is why we decided to offer the teams the possibility of having more tyres for each of the available options. In this way, each rider will be able to focus his work on the compound he prefers without having to worry about having enough to cover all the sessions and the race. In Moto3™ the riders will also have the C1096 development solution for the rear that we have already taken to several GPs this year, more as a precautionary measure in case the softer solutions show too high levels of wear. Even though it is August, the possibility of rain cannot be ruled out, in which case all the riders will have our range of wet tyres at their disposal.” · More tyres for each compound: Moto2™ riders have the same specifications and quantities as the standard allocation for the rear, namely 8 units of SC0 (soft) and the same number of SC1 (medium). Standard compounds also for the front, SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium), but in larger numbers: the quantities increase from 6 to 8 units for each. More tyres does not mean, however, that the riders can use more tyres: as per the regulations, the tyres that can be used over the weekend remain 8 for the front and 9 for the rear. The same logic applies in Moto3™ with regard to the fronts, which increase from 6 for each compound to 8. Larger quantities, in this case, also for the rear options: from 7 to 8 for both SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium) while the C1096 (hard) is available in 6 pieces. Thanks to the presence of a third rear compound, riders in this class will be able to use an extra rear (10 instead of 9) compared to what is allowed by the regulations in the case of standard allocation. · Unique layout: the Silverstone circuit owes its particular layout to its history. Created on the grounds of a military airfield, the track partly reflects the old configuration of triangular runways, typical of British airfields in World War II, which have been joined with tight corners, with successive evolutions over the years. The circuit is almost 6 kilometres long, including 10 right-hand and 8 left-hand corners and with only 11 braking sections in a lap, including the most significant braking at Turn 7, where the front tyre is required to provide support and stability.



· In case of rain: The circuit is located in a notoriously rainy area of England. In the event of heavy rain, the track can become extremely treacherous, if not downright unusable, as happened in 2018 when the new asphalt was unable to deal with the amount of water that fell, causing several races to be cancelled. The following year, the circuit was resurfaced using materials with better water drainage capacity. Should it rain, there will be for both the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes the DIABLO Rain wet-weather solution in SCR1 compound for both the front (5 pieces) and rear (6 pieces).