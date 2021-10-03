Americas GP: Pecco Bagnaia takes his third consecutive MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia will once again start from pole position in tomorrow’s MotoGP race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. For the third consecutive time this season, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider set the fastest time in qualifying, securing a front row start for the ninth time this year. Bagnaia and his team made steady progress throughout the weekend, first gaining direct access to Q2 thanks to a ninth overall time at the end of FP3 and then managing to set the fastest qualifying time in 2:02.781.



On the other side of the garage, it was a less fortunate qualifying for teammate Jack Miller, who had been one of the main protagonists of the weekend up until this afternoon. Second, at the end of Friday, the Australian had been fastest in both FP3 and FP4, but in Q2, he could not find the same conditions, eventually closing with the tenth fastest time. Miller will therefore start tomorrow’s race from the fourth row of the grid.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (2:02.781)

“I’m thrilled because, at the beginning of this weekend, we were struggling a bit on this track. Then we went back to the Misano setup, and my feeling with the bike improved a lot. We have worked well, and we continued to make progress in every session. In FP4, I tried to follow Jack, who is proving to be very fast here in Austin, and that helped me a lot, so I thank him! Even though tomorrow won’t be an easy race, we’re ready to face this GP as we know that we can do well”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 10th (2:03.720)

“I’m not happy at all with how my qualifying went this afternoon. The team is working really well: we’ve been fast all weekend, but unfortunately, in Q2, I couldn’t find the conditions to repeat what I’d done in the previous sessions. It won’t be an easy race, starting so far back, but I know I’m fast and have good potential. It will be important to get a good start to make up ground immediately and stay with the front guys”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be back on track tomorrow at 9:40 am for the warm-up before tackling the race at the Americas GP, scheduled for 2:00 pm local time on a 20-lap distance.