Antonio Cairoli returns to MXGP at Matterley Basin

Antonio Cairoli will be at the start of the MXGP of Great Britain with a third official Ducati Desmo450 MX of the Aruba.it – ​​Ducati Factory MX Team.

In the 12th seasonal event of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place from 20 to 22 June on the English track of Matterley Basin a few kilometres from the city of Winchester, in Hampshire, the Aruba.it – ​​Ducati Factory MX Team will field three riders; other than Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini, regularly engaged throughout the season, the 9-time Motocross World Champion Antonio Cairoli will also be at the gate.

The Sicilian Champion, who already competed this year with the Desmo450 MX at the Grand Prix of Trentino, will return to race on the Matterley Basin track, where he have a record of 6 victories achieved in the 2011/2021 decade, all in the premier class, in addition to the first unforgettable success achieved in the 2006 Grand Prix of Nations, the first race ever hosted on the British track, when he won on a 250 against the more powerful 450s.