Aprilia Racers Days USA and Canada program

APRILIA 2021 “APRILIA RACERS DAYS” TRACK PROGRAM TO COVER US AND CANADA

THE INITIATIVE GROWS TO NINE CIRCUITS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA, CONTINUING TO PROVIDE THE BEST ON-TRACK EXPERIENCES FOR THE MOST ENTHUSIASTIC AND DEMANDING SPORTBIKE RIDERS WITH SUPPORT FROM THE OFFICIAL PARTNER PIRELLI, DAINESE, AND AGV.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 22, 2021 – Aprilia USA and Aprilia Canada are pleased to announce the 2021 dates for the Aprilia Racers Days program, taking place at 9 circuits across North America, where enthusiasts are welcomed to join in an intimate track day experience, with the opportunity to ride the latest models from Aprilia.

Aprilia Racers Days will showcase the latest 660 platform with RS 660 and Tuono 660 models from the start, and will include the brand new 2021 RSV4 starting April, and Tuono V4 shortly afterward. The Manufacturer-led activity will host the track experience across seven US tracks, and for the first time, the addition of event dates in Canada. This year s program is the biggest to date, focusing on premiere circuits across North America.

EVENT DETAILS:

Buttonwillow Raceway Park

Monday, March 29, 2021

24551 Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

Circuit of the Americas

Monday, May 3, 2021

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX

Laguna Seca

Monday, May 17, 2021

1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA

**JP43 Training Available

Virginia International Raceway (South Course)

Monday, May 24, 2021

1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton, VA

*Following MotoAmerica Weekend

**JP43 Training Available

Pittsburgh International Race Complex

Monday, June 7, 2021 201 Penndale Exd, Wampum, PA

The Ridge Motorsports Park

Monday, June 28, 2021

1060 W Eells Hill Rd, Shelton, WA

*Following MotoAmerica Weekend

**JP43 Training Available

Calabogie Motorsports Park

Monday, August 16, 2021 462 Wilson Farm Rd, Calabogie, ON

Shannonville Motorsports Park

Monday, August 23, 2021 7047 Old Highway 2, Shannonville, ON

Barber Motorsports Park

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 6040 Barber Motorsports Pkwy Leeds, AL

*Following MotoAmerica Weekend)

For More Information: http://www.aprilia.com/

Tickets Available at: https://storeusa.aprilia.com

Aprilia Racers Days events will be supported directly by Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists, as well as partners Pirelli, Dainese and AGV to offer the best on-track experience with expert advice, performance and protection. The cost of participation in the events will not only qualify for an incredible track day experience with your existing motorcycle, but also include a VIP Aprilia Racers Days package, with ability to demo a new Aprilia for one of the track day sessions, equipped with Pirelli performance tires. Additionally, activities will include coaching, event photography, and an included lunch. Attendees will also have the ability to be measured for a custom suit from Dainese and try out the latest track suits as well as helmets from AGV.

New for 2021 will be the inclusion of a racing school in collaboration with Jason Pridmore’s JP43 Training, offering individual instruction to riders looking to become better, safer, and more proficient in their motorcycling skills, both on and off track. Limited to a handful of riders, at a premium to the standard price at select Aprilia Racer Days events (Laguna Seca, VIR, The Ridge), JP43 Training will provide a customized program for participants, giving an unmatched level of instruction to enhance individual understanding of the machine and riding technique, in order to increase rider knowledge, confidence, and help them to achieve their goals, and continue to set new ones.

ABOUT APRILIA RACERS DAYS PARTNERS

Using its 17 years as the Official Tire Supplier to the FIM Superbike World Championship, Pirelli developed the DIABLO ROSSO™ CORSA II, an innovative new tire derived from racing and designed for use on the road and track. DIABLO ROSSO™ CORSA II is the first-ever Pirelli motorcycle tire that uses two compounds applied in three zones on the front tire and three compounds applied at five zones on the rear, creating an aggressive combination. Innovative profiles, a new structure and a new tread design allow every rider to follow their leanings.

To learn more about the complete line of Pirelli motorcycle tires, please visit www.pirelli.com.

For each of the events, the latest sport-oriented technical apparel and helmets will be showcased by Dainese and AGV, the leader in protection for moto and dynamic sports, which joins Aprilia Racers Days in 2019 for the first time ever as Official Safety Sponsor. The natural synergy between these two Italian brands – both known for premium products and innovation – brings a new level of excitement to the tour.

At each stop along the tour, Dainese will have master tailors from its Custom Works program available for fittings and consultations, and professionals from Dainese D-Stores will offer a demo fleet of D-Air suits for both men and women and wide range of AGV helmets including Pista GP R, Corsa R, Sport Modular, K-5 S, and AX-9 for participants to test on the track.

ABOUT PIRELLI

Pirelli was founded in Milan in 1872 and today stands as a global brand known for its cutting edge technology, high-end production excellence and passion for innovation that draws heavily on its Italian roots. With around 30,000 employees, Pirelli is a major player in the tire industry and the only global player focused solely on the Consumer tire market, which includes tires for cars, motorcycles and bicycles. Pirelli is now concentrating on High Value tire markets, delivering innovative tires and developing Specialties and Super Specialties for its comprehensive product portfolio. Pirelli has a long link with motorsport and it sustains its technological excellence by bringing innovations developed within the motorsport arena into its consumer products. The company currently supports over 460 car and motorcycle sport events and has been the exclusive tire supplier to the Formula One™ World Championship since 2011. Such a strong presence in motorsport enables Pirelli to transfer a series of avant-garde solutions to its day-to-day operations providing the final consumer with the maximum levels of performance and