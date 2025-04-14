Aprilia Racing finishes the Qatar race in the top nine

Aprilia Racing closed out the race weekend at Lusail International Circuit with a solid performance by Marco Bezzecchi, who took ninth in the race, and a crash by Jorge Martín. The Spanish rider crashed out eight laps from the end on turn thirteen, suffering a chest trauma. Medical examinations showed rib contusion on the right thorax with pneumothorax. Martín remained conscious without problems with his limbs. He was subsequently taken to Hamad General Hospital for a CT scan for in-depth investigation. The CT scan showed an increase in the pneumothorax, this will make it necessary to place a drainage in aspiration. Jorge Martín will have to remain under observation for a few days in the hospital until the pneumothorax resolves. The final examination shows, also, six fractures on the right posterior arches from one to six. After starting from the thirteenth spot on the grid, Marco Bezzecchi managed an intense race in the middle of the group with great maturity, managing to climb all the way to ninth place, bringing home important points.