Aprilia Racing finishes the Qatar race in the top nine

MARCO BEZZECCHI NINTH IN THE RACE, JORGE MARTÍN CRASHES OUT AND SUFFERED A CHEST TRAUMA
Aprilia Racing closed out the race weekend at Lusail International Circuit with a solid performance by Marco Bezzecchi, who took ninth in the race, and a crash by Jorge Martín.
The Spanish rider crashed out eight laps from the end on turn thirteen, suffering a chest trauma. Medical examinations showed rib contusion on the right thorax with pneumothorax. Martín remained conscious without problems with his limbs. He was subsequently taken to Hamad General Hospital for a CT scan for in-depth investigation. The CT scan showed an increase in the pneumothorax, this will make it necessary to place a drainage in aspiration. Jorge Martín will have to remain under observation for a few days in the hospital until the pneumothorax resolves. The final examination shows, also, six fractures on the right posterior arches from one to six.
After starting from the thirteenth spot on the grid, Marco Bezzecchi managed an intense race in the middle of the group with great maturity, managing to climb all the way to ninth place, bringing home important points.
I tried to bring out one hundred percent in this race. We made a small step forward compared with Saturday. The bike was more stable, although we did have to sacrifice a bit of power to achieve more stability. We are still far from where we’d like to be, but we are taking steps forward and collecting important information. At the end of the day, we improved over the course of the weekend, so we need to try and stay positive. Obviously, all of us would like to do more, but sometimes you just need more time.
Our performance in the race was not up to expectations. We’ll continue working with Marco to be more incisive in the opening stages of the race and in time-attacks. Nevertheless, performance moves to the back burner today and our thoughts are with Jorge at this difficult period – we stand with him.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
+++ Below the knee amputee motorcycle racer Emiliano Malagoli (ITA) to run the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON for the first time on Sunday +++ Debut in Berlin for ‘International Global Messenger Special Olympics’ Nyasha Derera (ZIM) +++ […]
Scott Redding and Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) fifth and twelfth respectively after first day of free practice at Algarve International Circuit (Portimao) The first day of action of the third round of the […]
Don’t wait to get the Yamaha you’ve been eyeing! Now is your chance to win. Be automatically entered to Win Your Yamaha (up to $25,000 value) when you finance an eligible purchase with Yamaha Financial Services. That’s […]