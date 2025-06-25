Aprilia Racing flies to the Netherlands for the tenth GP of the season

MARCO BEZZECCHI AND LORENZO SAVADORI ON TRACK AT THE HISTORIC DUTCH CIRCUIT
Following the recent home Grand Prix at Mugello, Aprilia Racing returns to the track at the TT Circuit Assen with the goal of being one of the protagonists, alongside riders Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori.
Marco Bezzecchi has a special relationship with Assen, where he has achieved significant successes: his first MotoGP podium in 2022, and in 2023, pole position, a sprint race victory, and second place in the long race.
Alongside him will be Lorenzo Savadori, who will continue the development work on the RS-GP25. The Italian rider knows the Dutch circuit well, having raced there on several occasions as a wild card with Aprilia Racing.
The Assen TT Circuit, nicknamed “The Cathedral of Speed”, is a historic FIM World Championship track and has hosted the Grand Prix since 1949. Assen is famous for its technical and demanding layout, made up of 18 turns – 6 left-handers and 12 right-handers.
I’m happy to get back on track right away at Assen. I left Mugello feeling satisfied, but not entirely, so I’m very eager to keep improving. I really like the Assen track, and we’ll try to work well, build on the progress we’ve made, and continue to grow.
Assen is a really beautiful track and I can’t wait to race there. We were also able to test some new things at Mugello that gave us positive feedback. At Assen, we’ll continue along this path, with the goal of maintaining the positive trend in the development of the RS-GP25.
