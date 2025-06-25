Aprilia Racing flies to the Netherlands for the tenth GP of the season

Marco Bezzecchi has a special relationship with Assen, where he has achieved significant successes: his first MotoGP podium in 2022, and in 2023, pole position, a sprint race victory, and second place in the long race.

Alongside him will be Lorenzo Savadori, who will continue the development work on the RS-GP25. The Italian rider knows the Dutch circuit well, having raced there on several occasions as a wild card with Aprilia Racing.

The Assen TT Circuit, nicknamed “The Cathedral of Speed”, is a historic FIM World Championship track and has hosted the Grand Prix since 1949. Assen is famous for its technical and demanding layout, made up of 18 turns – 6 left-handers and 12 right-handers.