Aprilia Racing returns to Termas de Río Hondo

March 11, 2025 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Aprilia Racing returns to Termas de Río Hondo

MARCO BEZZECCHI AND LORENZO SAVADORI, REPLACING JORGE MARTÍN, HARD AT WORK IN ARGENTINA FOR THE SECOND ROUND OF THE 2025 SEASON
After a year of absence from the MotoGP calendar, Aprilia Racing returns to Argentina for the second round of the season on the Circuito Termas de Río Hondo. Representing the manufacturer from Noale will be Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori, replacing Jorge Martín, forced to skip this GP due to an injury suffered during training.

Aprilia Racing is returning to a track that brings indelible memories to mind: in 2022, precisely at Termas de Río Hondo, the manufacturer from Noale took their first MotoGP win. It is also a special circuit for Marco Bezzecchi, who put in an outstanding performance during the opening weekend in Buriram, as he has won twice in Argentina: in 2018, he took his first Moto3 win, and in 2023, his first MotoGP victory.

Lorenzo Savadori will also be on the track with a chance to size up the Argentine track for the first time ever, subbing for Jorge Martín who is currently recovering from his injury.

The Circuito Termas de Río Hondo is located 6 km from the city of the same name in the province of Santiago del Estero, Argentina and, after a one-year absence, it is back on the MotoGP calendar. The track is 4.81 km long and is made up of 14 corners – 9 right-handers and 5 left-handers.
I am very happy to finally return to Argentina because I really like this track and I was sorely disappointed about not going last year. We did a good job in Thailand and we need to keep improving along with the team. I can’t wait to be on the track!
Termas is a new track for me where I have never ridden, and I can’t wait to try it. We are working in the right direction and the goal for the weekend is to continue growing the RS-GP25 more and more so that we can give Jorge the best possible bike upon his return.

