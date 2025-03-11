Aprilia Racing returns to Termas de Río Hondo

After a year of absence from the MotoGP calendar, Aprilia Racing returns to Argentina for the second round of the season on the Circuito Termas de Río Hondo. Representing the manufacturer from Noale will be Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori, replacing Jorge Martín, forced to skip this GP due to an injury suffered during training. Aprilia Racing is returning to a track that brings indelible memories to mind: in 2022, precisely at Termas de Río Hondo, the manufacturer from Noale took their first MotoGP win. It is also a special circuit for Marco Bezzecchi, who put in an outstanding performance during the opening weekend in Buriram, as he has won twice in Argentina: in 2018, he took his first Moto3 win, and in 2023, his first MotoGP victory. Lorenzo Savadori will also be on the track with a chance to size up the Argentine track for the first time ever, subbing for Jorge Martín who is currently recovering from his injury. The Circuito Termas de Río Hondo is located 6 km from the city of the same name in the province of Santiago del Estero, Argentina and, after a one-year absence, it is back on the MotoGP calendar. The track is 4.81 km long and is made up of 14 corners – 9 right-handers and 5 left-handers.