Assen’s Cathedral of Speed hosts second round of 2022 WorldSBK season

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already at work preparing the Ducati Panigale V4R for the second round of the 2022 WorldSBK season, which will be staged this weekend at the iconic TT Circuit of Assen (Netherlands).

Alvaro Bautista comes to Assen with the aim of maintaining his lead in the World Superbike Championship standings, having scored a fantastic one-two finish at Aragon (Spain) on Sunday and second place in Saturday’s Race 1.

Having battled with the front group throughout the three races at Aragon, Michael Rinaldi is determined to take a small but strategic step forward and try – since Saturday – to get on the podium for the first time this season.

  • WorldSBK Championship Standings

P1 – A. Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 57 points
P2 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 54 points
P3 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 39 points
P4 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 32 points
 
Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)
“The first weekend of the season was very positive. I had fun and I tasted again the feeling of victory,  but the most important thing is that we were always fast and consistent. We arrive at Assen with great ambitions, obviously. The TT is a circuit I like a lot, although we may have surprises in terms of weather conditions. It’s a very nice and smooth track, I hope I will be as confident as I was three years ago. We’ll try to get the best from each race”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)
“At Aragon, we started off on the right foot even though the sensations were mixed. We just missed the podium in all three races and that left a bitter taste in our mouths. Therefore,  we head to Assen with determination. This track suits well both my riding style and the bike: we have to keep on making progress and aim for the best results on the podium.
I can’t wait to be on track”.

  • WorldSSP

Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 made a memorable debut with a first podium finish in the new category at the end of a generous Race 2 at Aragon. Expectations are high for the Italian rider of the Aruba.it Racing – WSSPTeam in Assen.

  • WorldSSP Championship Standings

P1 – D. Aegerter (Yamaha) 45 points
P2 – L. Baldassarri (Yamaha) 45 points
P3 – N. Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP Team) 27 points
P4 – G. Van Straalen (Yamaha) 26 points

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP Team #11)
“I’m happy with the way the season has started. We had a great first weekend with a podium and this was a very important result, especially for the team who have worked so hard all winter. I like the Circuit of Assen a lot, it’s definitely one of my favorite tracks. Our goal is to improve on the results of Aragon, trying to get on the podium in both races”.

