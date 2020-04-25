Back to Racing! 43rd edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours to Go Ahead

With the Yamaha Factory Racing Team absent from this year’s event, having secured a fifth successive podium finish 12 months ago, the YART Yamaha rider line up has been strengthened by the addition of Kohta Nozane, with the Japanese Superbike frontrunner drafted in to race the #7 Yamaha R1 alongside YART Yamaha regulars, Niccolò Canepa and Marvin Fritz.

In recent years the Yamalube Yamaha EWC Official Team by YART has been one of the teams to carry the flag for the Endurance World Championship regulars, taking the fight to the factory teams that join the championship only for the Suzuka event, traditionally the final race on the EWC calendar.

In 2019 the YART Yamaha trio of Canepa, Fritz and Broc Parkes battled at the front throughout the race, despite having to start on the spare bike following a crash in warm-up, and eventually finished in a creditable sixth place. This year the team return to Suzuka with their sights set firmly on the podium.

The 43rd edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours is currently scheduled to take place on Sunday 19th July, but the date may yet change as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.